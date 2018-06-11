ENTERTAINMENT
Vince Vaughn Charged With DUI

The "Wedding Crashers" star was pulled over at a checkpoint.
By Ron Dicker

Actor Vince Vaughn and a companion were freed from a Southern California jail Sunday morning after the actor was charged with driving under the influence, according to reports.

The 48-year-old “Wedding Crashers” star was pulled over at a checkpoint after midnight, Manhattan Beach police told outlets. He was taken in on suspicion of DUI and on a charge of resisting, delaying or obstructing officers.

Sgt. Tim Zins later said Vaughn wasn’t “fighting with officers,” but was “delaying the investigation,” CNN noted.

Vaughn’s unidentified male passenger was charged with obstructing officers and public intoxication.

Vaughn, a father of two, was given a citation and was released from jail with his passenger around 7 a.m. after posting bond, CBS in Los Angeles reported.

HuffPost’s requests for comment from Vaughn’s rep and Manhattan Beach police weren’t immediately returned.

Vince Vaughn was booked in Manhattan Beach, California.
Manhattan Beach Police Department
Vince Vaughn was booked in Manhattan Beach, California.
