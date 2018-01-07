Viola Davis To Sexual Assault Survivors: ‘You’re Born Worthy’

Viola Davis had some beautiful advice on the 2018 Golden Globes red carpet for anyone struggling with sexual assault.

“There’s no prerequisites to worthiness,” the actress said. “You’re born worthy, and I think that’s a message a lot of women need to hear. The women who are still in silence because of trauma, shame, due to the assault ― they need to understand that it’s not their fault and they’re not dirty.”

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images Viola Davis wants sexual assault survivors to remember there are "no

Along with other attendees, Davis and her husband Julius Tennon wore black in a show of protest against sexual assault and harassment.

“I’m here because I hear the voices of women who said, ‘Me too,’ — which, one of them was me,” the “How to Get Away With Murder” star told Al Roker. “I hear those voices, those people who nameless faceless, every day, who don’t have a platform … to talk about their sexual assault and rape. “

Davis’ grace and eloquence ― not to mention her absolutely gorgeous look on the red carpet ― did not go unnoticed by Twitter.

plot twist: viola davis just won ALL the golden globes pic.twitter.com/7bYVLmjPRg — hattie (@hattiesoykan) January 8, 2018

Viola Davis could read me the manual of a microwave and I would listen to every damn word — Patrick Broderick (@PatrickIsOnline) January 8, 2018

THANK YOU GOD AKA VIOLA DAVIS pic.twitter.com/xPADza3Nkq — jade (@jade_michelle) January 8, 2018