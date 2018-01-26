The One Reason Viola Davis Would Get Melania Trump A 'HTGAWM' Cameo

Viola Davis says she’d hook up Melania Trump with a walk-on part in the first lady’s favorite show, “How To Get Away With Murder.”
But it’s not because Davis ― aka law professor Annalise Keating in ABC’s hit drama ― is a fan of President Donald Trump’s wife.
On Thursday’s broadcast of “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” the Oscar-winning actress revealed it was simply because “I really want to talk to that lady.”
After Davis’ powerful speech about oppression and sexual harassment at the Women’s March in Los Angeles over the weekend, we can imagine she has plenty of things to bring up with FLOTUS.