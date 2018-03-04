Viola Davis wore an electric pink dress by Michael Kors Collection to the 90th Annual Academy Awards on Sunday night.

The “How To Get Away With Murder” star hit the red carpet with husband Julius Tennon. She accompanied her sequin gown with a hot pink clutch and glittering hoops.

Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images Viola Davis and Julius Tennon (left) on the Oscars red carpet.

A roundtable of commentators for E! News reviewed Davis’ look, with one saying, “She never, never, never, never lets me down.” Former Teen Vogue editor-in-chief Elaine Welteroth said that Davis looked “fantastic,” while Giuliana Rancic and Brad Goreski enthusiastically agreed.

Many on Twitter felt similarly. One user even said the look had him “gasping.”

GASPING FOR AIR VIOLA DAVIS CANNOT EVER LET ME BREATHE pic.twitter.com/bqRjL4NHaY — Joel Pavelski (@joelcifer) March 5, 2018

Viola Davis look beautiful pic.twitter.com/IacE276VnT — TZA (@Twonesterr) March 5, 2018

Forgive the pun, but Viola Davis could actually get away with murder in that dress. #Oscars #etalkRedCarpet pic.twitter.com/DYhiVzdMNs — etalk (@etalkCTV) March 5, 2018

viola davis P O P P I N G tf OFF pic.twitter.com/Tgi2FmLCrN — f thot fitzgerald (@dracomallfoys) March 5, 2018

Is there a color that Viola Davis doesn't look amazing in? #Oscars pic.twitter.com/m6tyDGTfiD — I Became Vegetarian for M'Baku (@just_Mooya) March 5, 2018

Viola Davis is wearing pink and it's everything I didn't know I needed #Oscars pic.twitter.com/YSCeFaX9cF — gabriela 🍒 (@hollygolightIy) March 5, 2018

Viola Davis working the hell out of that fuchsia dress, as she should #Oscars — elizabeth is not over the ⛸⛸ shenanigans (@ElizabethDeHoff) March 5, 2018

EVERYTHING about Viola Davis right now. Hair, dress, glam, earrings... — Into The Gloss (@IntoTheGloss) March 5, 2018

VIOLA DAVIS LOOKS SICKENING OMG pic.twitter.com/LgjrACeZNH — Dylan (@scholaurship) March 5, 2018

Some people felt ... differently:

I looove Viola Davis... but that's a fail 😵 A grown-up woman shouldn't dress up like a teenage girl for prom #Oscars90 pic.twitter.com/tRAnNZmRyH — Fishy's Fishy 🎏 (@SLHusky401) March 5, 2018

when you’re asking yourself where’s viola davis but then you realise that she’s the one wearing that ugly ass dress #bringshorthairedviolaback — Kook’s (@pusanchild) March 5, 2018

Viola Davis love that color hate that dress it makes you look bulky. — BejatheBabe (@BelleDae) March 5, 2018