03/04/2018 08:01 pm ET Updated 58 minutes ago

Viola Davis Was A Sparkly Pink Vision At The Oscars And People Could Barely Deal

The sequin confection was Michael Kors Collection.
By Jenna Amatulli

Viola Davis wore an electric pink dress by Michael Kors Collection to the 90th Annual Academy Awards on Sunday night.

The “How To Get Away With Murder” star hit the red carpet with husband Julius Tennon. She accompanied her sequin gown with a hot pink clutch and glittering hoops.

Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
Viola Davis and Julius Tennon (left) on the Oscars red carpet.

A roundtable of commentators for E! News reviewed Davis’ look, with one saying, “She never, never, never, never lets me down.” Former Teen Vogue editor-in-chief Elaine Welteroth said that Davis looked “fantastic,” while Giuliana Rancic and Brad Goreski enthusiastically agreed.

Many on Twitter felt similarly. One user even said the look had him “gasping.”

Some people felt ... differently: 

What do you think of the dress?

Jenna Amatulli
Trends Reporter, HuffPost
