Violence against women in the heartland

I was born and raised in Des Moines, IA. When I was younger I couldn’t wait to leave, but now as a 20-something who has left and returned, I couldn’t be happier to live here. The city has made many improvements and revitalized what is now a booming downtown. As the capital city and with the highest population in the state, the city also has the highest crime rate in the state. These crimes include violence against women.

I live downtown just blocks from the bar district, but often take Ubers home at night when I’m by myself.

The uneasy feeling is, sadly, not limited to nighttime. I used to work downtown, and loved being able to walk to and from work each day. Last year, on a sunny, summer day, I was strolling home from work when a man in a gold car waved at me. I wasn’t sure who he was, but politely waved back. My wave must have been taken as an invitation, because the man in the gold car was now following me. At first I thought I was being paranoid, but sadly my suspicions were confirmed. Now with a sinking feeling in my stomach, I became anxious. I made random turns, took long pauses on street corners before crossing, backtracked and changed my pace, but each time the man in the gold car was still there. Now beginning to panic and not wanting him to follow me to my apartment, I ran across a patch of grass and ducked into an office building. The two staff members sitting at their desks looked up and smiled at me as I struggled to compose myself. Sweaty and labored breathing, with my heart beating wildly and choking back tears.

This is being a woman anywhere, and almost all women have similar — or far worse — stories to share.

Fortunately for me, run-ins and close calls have been just that.

One in five women in the U.S. has been raped, according to a National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey from 2010-2012. In 2016, the Iowa Crime Victim Assistance Division Annual Report showed 10,011 women had reported a sexual assault and 29,805 reported domestic abuse. “Injustice at Every Turn: A Report of the National Transgender Discrimination Survey” from 2011 also showed that approximately 50 percent of transgender and non-gender conforming persons have been victims of sexual assault. And these are just the cases that are actually reported.

“The numbers are not always accurate because a lot of survivors of domestic violence do not report the crime to their families, friends or neighbors, let alone law enforcement or utilize services in their community for a variety of reasons,” says Lindsay Pingel, director of community engagement for the Iowa Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

In 2014 the Bureau of Justice Statistics found that 67 percent of females who experienced rape and sexual assault did not report incidents to the police. The rate of unreported rape and sexual assault among female college students is even higher, at 80 percent.

These incidents go unreported for several reasons, but the same 2014 study found roughly 25 percent — making it the most common reason — of females did not report the incident because they thought it to be a “personal matter.” Fear of retaliation after reporting was the second most common reason at 20 percent, and a smaller percentage thought the incident was “not important enough to report.”

The next day I bought mace and put it in my purse. I didn’t walk to or from work for months after.

An equally upsetting incident happened to me a few weeks later. When I was explaining it to my then-boyfriend, he clearly didn’t understand why I was upset. What he and some men fail to realize is the panicked, threatening feeling any woman feels when they’re alone and confronted with a strange man. Generally speaking, any man I encounter is bigger and stronger than me, and if he wanted to harm me, I couldn’t do much about it.

“The public needs to remember that domestic violence can happen to anyone at any time regardless of age, race, gender or social status,” Pingel says. “It is an epidemic that molds into many different forms — physical, sexual, psychological, emotional, financial — and what one person identifies as domestic violence might not be recognized as the same for someone else.”