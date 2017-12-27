A Reminder That 2 Moms Made One Of The Funniest Videos Of 2017

What do you get when you combine one video, two funny moms, 19 million-plus views and more than 189,000 shares? One of 2017′s most viral moments.

On May 18, Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley, the Los Angeles-based creators behind the web series “#IMomSoHard,” took over the internet with their hilarious takes on swimsuit season.

Relive the many funny moments below.

In their video, the moms modeled “unreasonable” swimwear and joked about how impossible it would be to discipline kids while wearing various swimsuits. All humor aside, the duo also reminded their fans to enjoy their time at the beach wearing whatever they want and said they wanted to pass along a positive body image to their kids.

In 24 hours, the video had been viewed more than 5 million times, and now it’s climbing toward the 20-million mark. During a Build Series interview in July, the moms admitted they indulged in “an enormous amount of wine” before they filmed the video.

Hensley and Smedley have continued to rack up millions of views on their other funny videos touching on topics like Disney princesses and “potty talk.” They are also developing a TV show so they can share even more of their humor.