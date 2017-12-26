Democrat In Tied Virginia Race Tries To Stop Winner From Being Picked Out Of A Bowl

According to Virginia law, House races that result in a tie need to be decided “by lot.” On Wednesday, a member of the State Board of Elections is scheduled to pick a film canister carrying a piece of paper with the name of the winner out of a bowl.

Simonds’ campaign is arguing that it was too late in the process to bring up the ballot in question, CNN reports. “My opponent made an end run around the clear rules of the recount,” Simonds said during a conference call with reporters, according to the network.

If the court agrees with Simonds, the draw could be postponed.

The Simonds campaign filed the motion electronically, according to CNN. Because Tuesday is a holiday, it will have to wait until Wednesday for a response.

If Simonds were to win the seat, Republicans would lose majority control of the House of Delegates after 17 years.