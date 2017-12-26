POLITICS
12/26/2017 04:35 pm ET Updated 3 hours ago

Democrat In Tied Virginia Race Tries To Stop Winner From Being Picked Out Of A Bowl

Shelly Simonds filed a motion that she hopes will stop a state official from drawing a name to break a tie between two candidates.

By Eline Gordts
The Washington Post via Getty Images
After several twists and turns, Republican David Yancey (L) and Democrat Shelly Simonds (R) are tied in the race for a seat in Virginia’s House of Delegates.

Democrat Shelly Simonds launched a last-minute effort Tuesday to prevent the race for a crucial seat in Virginia’s House of Delegates from being settled by luck. 

Simonds’ campaign filed a motion asking judges at the Newport News Circuit Court to reconsider last week’s decision to count a contested ballot for her opponent, Republican incumbent David Yancey. 

The move is the latest twist in the dramatic race for the state’s 94th district. 

Initially, Yancey appeared to have beaten Simonds by 10 votes during the Nov. 7 election. But a recount completed on Dec. 19 determined Simonds had defeated Yancey by just one vote. One day later, the three-judge panel ruled a contested ballot that had been marked for Yancey but had been uncounted should have been counted for the Republican ― bringing the score to a tie.

On Wednesday, a member of the State Board of Elections is scheduled to pick a film canister carrying a piece of paper with the name of the winner out of a bowl.

According to Virginia law, House races that result in a tie need to be decided “by lot.” On Wednesday, a member of the State Board of Elections is scheduled to pick a film canister carrying a piece of paper with the name of the winner out of a bowl. 

Simonds’ campaign is arguing that it was too late in the process to bring up the ballot in question, CNN reports. “My opponent made an end run around the clear rules of the recount,” Simonds said during a conference call with reporters, according to the network.

If the court agrees with Simonds, the draw could be postponed. 

The Simonds campaign filed the motion electronically, according to CNN. Because Tuesday is a holiday, it will have to wait until Wednesday for a response.

If Simonds were to win the seat, Republicans would lose majority control of the House of Delegates after 17 years.

RELATED COVERAGE

Eline Gordts
Assignment Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

U.S. News Virginia House Of Delegates House Of Delegates David Yancey Shelly Simonds
Democrat In Tied Virginia Race Tries To Stop Winner From Being Picked Out Of A Bowl

CONVERSATIONS