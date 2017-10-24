Virtual Reality Check: An Immersive Smartphone Powered VR Experience Like Never Before

Rip-roaring down the scariest rollercoaster at 60 miles an hour, exploring the snow-dusted peaks of the Himalayas from above, being transported to the front row of your favorite concert, or battling enemies light years away from a rocket ship zipping through space. These are just a few of the infinite worlds of virtual reality, and one company is on a mission to make it an everyday reality with their brand new, universal VR headset system.

Just add your smartphone…

ANMLY (pronounced “Anomaly”) is the vision of a team of audio veterans, designers, and engineers who are setting out to develop the most immersive and accessible VR experience in the industry in a way that’s never been done before.

ANMLY

So, what sets them apart from the rest?

Perhaps the real question is, what doesn’t?

This plug-and-play, one-size-fits-all device features built-in, high-fidelity audio, a companion app, and works with just about any smartphone out there. Through it all, it promises to deliver a hassle-free experience that merges state-of-the-art virtual worlds with exceptional audio technology.

ANMLY

“If you just have video and not audio, you’re only halfway there,” says CEO Mikie Krisztal. “We realized that the companies out there aren’t creating a fully immersive product, or they weren’t focusing on the lifestyle of the people using their product. With ANMLY, you don’t need a separate pair of headphones. You’re not going to have chords swinging around. You just slide in your phone and you are in a virtual world.”

In a market that craves portability, the ANMLY Model A offers just that – striving for top-of-the-line design, lightweight comfort, and affordability along the way. Not to mention, its modular construction allows the user to swap out colors, upgrade components, and take apart for easy cleaning.

But it doesn’t stop there…

For the health of it.

From guided meditations to sensory simulations, education and more, the potential for virtual reality in the wellness space is growing by the minute.

ANMLY

And hey, don’t just take our word for it…

Clinical psychologist Erica Felsenthal, PhD says, “VR could have a huge impact on how we diagnose, monitor, and manage mental health in the years to come. Emerging research with VR has shown positive results in the treatment of various mental health conditions such as anxiety, addictions, eating disorders, phobias, PTSD, psychoses, and social skills trainings for individuals with Autism.”

What it comes down to is a sense of presence – one that offers a creative and enhanced outlook and the technology to match.

ANMLY

It’s go(go) time.

After a successful Kickstarter campaign that raised over $31,000, ANMLY is trying their hand at IndieGoGo in order to raise the final funds needed to mass produce the headset.

Of course, when it comes to virtual reality, you have to see it to believe it.

Step into worlds within worlds and see what ANMLY is all about.