Virtual Reality - Future of Building Design

Selling people on an ambitious construction project has always required a powerful visual narrative. Not only do clients need to be convinced that the concept meets their needs, but there may be a number of hoops to jump through – such as public consultation sessions and planning permission – before a project can see the light of day.

There are a number of ways that architects have traditionally gone about sharing their ideas: 2D plans, layouts and elevations, 3D renders and even flythrough videos have all been used to give stakeholders a sense of what a project will look once construction happens. Yet none of these are able to give viewers a realistic sense of how it might be to actually walk around the building and the surrounding area. None, that is, apart from virtual reality.

“Virtual reality takes you from looking at a picture or video on a screen to exploring from within a design,” explains Krystian Zajac, founder of architectural VR design consultancy Andrew Lucas Studios. “The sense of perspective and presence that this provides offers a much deeper emotional connection between the user and the concept they are viewing, making it more likely that they will take in all of the little details that are easy to miss on a 2D plan.”

VR for architects: a seamless transition

Creating a virtual experience out of building plans requires no extra knowledge on the part of an architectural practice. Using 3D models designed using the common tools already in use by the sector – including Vectorworks, SketchUp and 3ds Max – a VR design studio will create a realistic model and apply the necessary textures, perspective and live environmental effects such as dynamic lighting.

Once this has been finished, users can walk round a specific build and explore it from every angle, seeing how shadows change throughout the day, how the journey throughout the building will feel and even see how non-visible elements such as in-wall speakers and recessed audio-visual units will be hidden from view.

“Anticipating the user journey through a space can be incredibly difficult, even using traditional visualisation techniques,” states Ben McCabe, marketing lead at Andrew Lucas Studios. “This is one area where virtual reality really has the upper hand over other technologies – its immersive nature means it is much better suited to understanding a space than any other visual medium.”

VR experience

There are a few ways in which virtual reality is being used in the architectural and construction sectors. As a proofing tool, virtual reality makes it easy to spot design errors or elements that don’t work particularly well together, which might not have been apparent during the initial design stage. As a presentation tool, a VR experience can help a client to understand better what the concept is trying to do, helping them to grasp ideas that might not translate perfectly across to a static image or diagram.

For larger commercial schemes, the fact that designers can virtually move through the space themselves means they can trial the user experience for themselves. For projects such as hospitals or shopping centres, where lots of people need to move around a confined space, this kind of feedback could prove invaluable.