Virtual Reality: Marketing’s New Reality

Virtual reality has been on my brain a lot lately. Admittedly, in part because we represent Exit Reality, a San Francisco upstart focusing on distribution of virtual reality experiences, but also because it seems no matter what industry news roundup I read these days, there’s at least one story on the topic. From education to healthcare, and everything in between, virtual reality is increasingly gaining traction across mainstream markets. In fact, analysts project that in just five years the VR industry will hit nearly $40 billion.

One area that is really starting to unpack the potential of VR is marketing. Here are three timely examples of how marketers are effectively using virtual reality to connect with consumers and impact the bottom line.

Excitement Generation. Anticipation has long been at the epicenter of generating excitement, which is why Hollywood starts promoting its projected blockbusters up to a year in advance – with everything from movie trailers and posters, to figurines and interviews with the stars. Yet with so many more options of what, when and how to consume media these days, marketers are facing increasing competition for people’s attention. They are constantly looking for new ways to generate that same level of excitement that yields long lines outside of theaters on premiere night and closes blockbuster opening weekends.

Enter VR into the mix.

Big-time film studios have jumped on the virtual reality band wagon, using VR-branded entertainment extensions to drum up extra anticipation and ticket sales ahead of major movie releases. Take Lucasfilms as an example, which recently developed the Star Wars Droid Repair Bay VR experience featuring fan favorites like BB-8 ahead of the release of its newest film, Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The VR droid experience was only made available at select locations across the country (generating lots of buzz) before being made available for free public download less than two weeks before the movie premiered.

Exit Reality Star Wars: Droid Repair Bay

Emotional Connection. Marketers are always seeking ways to more effectively communicate their brand mission and values with consumers. Once a person has established an emotional bond with a brand, they not only become a more loyal customer, but also a greater brand advocate. What sells better that an endorsement from someone you trust?

One brand that’s nailed forging an emotional connection with consumers is TOMS, which gives a pair of shoes to someone in need for every pair of shoes it sells.

Wanting to vividly illustrate the impact of its customers’ purchases, TOMS created the Virtual Giving Trip, a VR experience that transports customers to Columbia so they can virtually “meet” the children who directly benefit from the shoes that are purchased. The way TOMS is able to make that connection through this content is not only powerful, it’s necessary in reminding consumers why they’ve chosen TOMS. In today’s crowded consumer landscape, people are looking for (and almost expect) their purchases to have a second purpose.

TOMS TOMS Virtual Reality Giving Trip

Product Experience. Enabling a consumer to experience product features and attributes remotely is another area where virtual reality really struts its stuff. It removes the barrier of physical distance and allows consumers to experience products that are inaccessible or not even on the market yet.

Take the Volvo XC90 SUV VR experience as an example. After declining sales in U.S. for more than a decade, Volvo – a brand struggling to keep up with competitors in the relevancy department – knew it had some ground to make up with the introduction of its forthcoming XC90 model. The company wanted to target a younger, more upscale buyer, so they developed an experience that allowed consumers to test drive the SUV in virtual reality (feeling how it drives on the road and touching the interior features) months before the car was even on the market – all with Google Cardboard and a smartphone.

By using VR, Volvo not only allowed the consumer to “physically” check out the SUV, but also tapped into the aspirational nature of purchasing the product, allowing people to picture the endless possibilities of having a new car. The XC90 sold out in less than two days. Not only did Volvo demonstrate the key product differentiators, but also helped customers re-imagine the brand in the context of a memorable experience.