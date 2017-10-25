TRAVEL
The #1 City You Should Visit In 2018, According To Lonely Planet

We never would've guessed.

It’s about time to make travel plans for 2018, and the experts at Lonely Planet say one city should be first on your list. 

Seville, Spain took top honors in the travel site’s annual Best in Travel roundup, which names both cities and countries worth visiting in the coming year. Seville ranked first in the cities category due to its relatively new network of biking paths and a slate of special local activities related to the anniversary of legendary painter Bartolomé Esteban Murillo. The city has also enjoyed some screen love lately, Lonely Planet notes: Seville was featured on “Game of Thrones” this year and will host the European Film Awards in 2018, making it a prime time to visit this dazzling historical hangout

SeanPavonePhoto via Getty Images
City streets leading to the Plaza de España
TerryJLawrence via Getty Images
The Plaza de España
SeanPavonePhoto via Getty Images
The Alcázar's Courtyard of Maidens
syolacan via Getty Images
The Guadalquivir River and the Golden Tower, a military lookout spot

Even if you don’t stop by next year, Seville deserves a spot on your travel bucket list. The city is known for its rich history, stunning architecture and authentic culture that includes plenty of tapas tasting and Flamenco dancing.

Must-sees include Seville’s central cathedral, the largest Gothic cathedral in the world and a UNESCO world heritage site. The Alcázar’s palace and gardens were built over a 100-year span (and made their “GOT” cameo in season five), and the Plaza de España is a wide-open square perfect for mingling with locals. Off the beaten trail, you’ll find charming neighborhoodsbars, markets and churches waiting for your exploration.

isogood via Getty Images
The interior of Seville cathedral
bennymarty via Getty Images
The gardens at the Alcázar
De Agostini / C. Sappa via Getty Images
Plaza de Espana at sunset

USA Today says it’s best to visit Seville in spring, when weather is warm and the city celebrates both the Easter Holy Week and its annual April fair. 

Pack for dancing, parades and games galore.

