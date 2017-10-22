Visited By The Ghosts of Stories Past

How does one explain the timelessness of art to people who insist that school arts programs are nothing more than a waste of taxpayer dollars and should be removed from education budgets?

Not only is there plenty of food for thought, the above scenarios also point to the malleability of certain works of art that can be updated, reinterpreted, or rediscovered by new generations. Two textbook examples of this phenomenon are currently being performed on Bay area stages with fascinating results.

When compiling a playlist (or what was once known as a mixtape), few people think of themselves as curators. Most just want to share the music they love with people they love (or with people who might love them a little more for loving the same music that they love). San Francisco's 42nd Street Moon opened its 2017-2018 season with a new production of Ain't Misbehavin' -- the delightful musical revue that took New York by storm nearly 40 years ago. As described in Wikipedia:

"The musical is a tribute to the black musicians of the 1920s and 1930s who were part of the Harlem Renaissance, an era of growing creativity, cultural awareness, and ethnic pride, and takes its title from the 1929 [Fats] Waller song Ain't Misbehavin'. It was a time when Manhattan nightclubs like the Cotton Club and the Savoy Ballroom were the playgrounds of high society and Lenox Avenue dives were filled with piano players banging out the new beat known as swing. Five performers present an evening of rowdy, raunchy, and humorous songs that encapsulate the various moods of the era and reflect Waller's view of life as a journey meant for pleasure and play."

(Photo by: Ben Krantz Studios) Arís-Allen Roberson, Ashley D. Gallo, and Branden Noel Thomas in a scene from Ain't Misbehavin'

(Photo by: Ben Krantz Studios) Katrina Lauren McGraw in a scene from Ain't Misbehavin'

However, the evening reaches exquisite heights with such rarely-heard songs as Lounging at the Waldorf and Fat and Greasy.

(Photo by: Ben Krantz Studios) Arís-Allen Roberson and Branden Noel Thomas in a scene from Ain't Misbehavin'

(Photo by: Ben Krantz Studios) Erica Richardson in a scene from Ain't Misbehavin'

(Photo by: Ben Krantz Studios) Erica Richardson and Katrina Lauren McGraw in a scene from Ain't Misbehavin'

Performances of Ain't Misbehavin' continue through October 29 at the newly renamed Gateway Theatre (click here for tickets). While the venue may be small, that joint is really jumpin'!

(Photo by: Kevin Berne) Katherine Dela Cruz and Christina Sajous in a scene from The Prince of Egypt

This new musical (which received its world premiere from TheatreWorks Silicon Valley as part of a co-production with the Fredericia Teater in Denmark) is essentially a screen-to-stage adaptation of 1998's full-length feature from Dreamworks Animation which included songs by Stephen Schwartz in addition to the film score by Hans Zimmer. The biggest challenge is how to condense a fast-moving animated film (or even a Cecil B. DeMille spectacle) into a lively stage show in which dance and special effects are key ingredients in moving the story forward.

(Photo by: Kevin Berne) Jason Gotay (Ramses) and Diluckshan Jeyaratnam (Moses) in a scene from The Prince of Egypt

(Photo by: Kevin Berne) Moses (Diluckshan Jeyaratnam) and Ramses (Jason Gotay) race their chariots in a scene from The Prince of Egypt

Schwartz's song list has more than doubled for this stage adaptation, which now features such manly duets as "Faster" and "The Secret Room," even though Tzipporah's "Dance to the Day" and a quest song for Moses entitled "Footprints in the Sand" have much more dramatic impact. Unfortunately, the creative team's attempt to cram so much exposition into one big musical sausage that the audience can wrap its lips around leads to some unintentionally funny and surprisingly cheesy moments.

(Photo by: Kevin Berne) Moses (Diluckshan Jeyaratnam) lifts his rod in anticipation of another plague in a scene from The Prince of Egypt

In moments like these, I think back to my reaction to a performance of another Stephen Schwartz musical at San Francisco's Curran Theatre (I exited an out-of-town tryout performance of Wicked whistling the lighting cues). These days, when the ridiculous upstages the sublime, I try to concentrate on whatever physical assets a new show has that deserve attention. Whenever the styrofoam building blocks meant to signify the architectural wonder of Ancient Egypt's pyramids failed to impress, the sculptured torsos of two outstanding dancers (Ramone Owens and Joshua Keith) offered plenty of visual compensation for the suffering of Jewish slaves.

(Photo by: Kevin Berne) Brennyn Lark (Tzipporah) and Diluckshan Jeyaratnam (Moses) in a scene from The Prince of Egypt