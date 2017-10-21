Visual Artist Harrison Love Opens Studios During Fall 2017 Brewery Artwalk

Since 1981, the artists of East LA’s Brewery Lofts, open their doors twice annually for the Brewery Artwalk, a free event taking place this weekend October 21-22, from 11am-6pm.

HARRISONLOVE.COM Kids at Toys by Harrison Love

Multimedia visual artist Harrison Love relocated his studios from San Francisco to the Brewery and Southern California this summer, making the Brewery Artwalk his initial artistic debut in the neighborhood and creative community he now calls home.

The artist is coming off two highly praised exhibitions, a solo showing in San Francisco and a group show in West Los Angeles. Love describes the style of his abstract paintings as “cubic futurism” and is featuring a range of work including pieces from his Bright Futurism collection. His work often explores the effect of technology on environments or the individual and what happens when the natural becomes harnessed by systems of information.

Love, a 2008 graduate of the Rhode Island School of Design, has since gone on to display work around the world exhibiting in Columbia, Singapore and Germany. A filmmaker and award winning writer, Love is currently looking to publish his first fiction work inspired by his time in Peru, where he studied the cultural heritage of the Ashaninca, Warani, and Shipibo tribes of the Eastern Amazonas.