Viviana Rose: A Powerful Story Of Faith and Love

Viviana Rose

When Viviana Rose meets new people and they ask “where are you from?” she often says, “I am not from anywhere”; she does this because she likes to be as accurate as possible. See, she grew up in an uncommon family. The last of six siblings, she feels as if the family (and the incessant visitors) hardly noticed that she came, (but this wasn’t all bad!).

By the time she was born, the family was well established in a sectarian, fundamentalist religious group that she describes being, “like Jehovah’s Witnesses on steroids”.

The reason she uses that term makes sense when you consider that the sect had (and still does), all of the restrictions of the Jehovah’s Witnesses, plus the Pentecostals’, and then some; plus some extra mental ones. Those are the ones that are not spoken of much, but that they are expected to absorb on their own and observe without fail. Examples of these are, for women: no make-up, no jewelry, no pants, no shorts, no sleeveless blouses, no long nails, preferably no shoes with open toes, no fashionable clothes. For men: no long hair, no beards. For all: no alcohol, no smoking, no partying, no dancing, no TV, no radio, no music… (I have to repeat the last three: no tv, no radio and no music …!!). And in short: no fun.

Growing up, when some of her sisters would laugh, their dad would quickly tell them to stop laughing. She was taught that you couldn’t be spiritual enough, or close enough to God, if you didn’t carry around a measure of depression, and if you weren’t depressed, then for Pete’s sake, at least look like you are penitent for some of the many sins of commission and/or omission of which you must be guilty.

She grew up knowing “we are the Family of God, and no one on the face of the earth has a greater privilege than this”. They could not believe their fortune and thanked God incessantly. They were different; they were the chosen ones.

Another reason why Viviana says that she is not from anywhere is that she grew up isolated from the world in every sense except from living in normal neighborhoods, going to normal schools and working at normal jobs; but they were not, nor looked “normal”. They could have lived anywhere in the world and been equally disconnected from the world around them. Other than the language and some of the food, (not all), her family’s culture and customs were very much their own. Sure, they connected with people from around the world who visited, that were also of the family of God. And oh, with those people they enjoyed “the deepest fellowship”, but they couldn’t maintain a frank and open conversation with their very nice catholic neighbors, or relatives who did not “profess” the same doctrinal beliefs; they didn’t want to “cast their pearls to swine”. This way of thinking and behaving makes her cringe today.

It was a strange and unnatural life, full of struggles; struggles of which people spoke every week in meetings; everyone had struggles; if they didn’t have struggles that meant they were giving in to the devil.

Yes, this was a lifestyle prime for mental illness, depression and neurosis.

But oh we were the most privileged!

Viviana remembers many times when, after meeting strangers, she would cry with deep sadness, feeling for the fate of their souls, being convinced in her mind that, as nice as they seemed, they would go to hell. This was a tremendous mental, emotional and spiritual burden that she did not know she was carrying.

The first 40 years of her life, with very few exceptions, all she read was the Bible and Readers’ Digest. Instead, she wrote; she wrote and wrote, every single day, every moment she could, unaware of what writing represented in her life, and what role it was playing in her development. Her mind seldom stopped thinking deep, serious thoughts, and during the abundant hours she spent alone in the Texas hill country, she contemplated many things of a philosophical nature. At the proper moment, when the conditions in her mind and heart were ripe, she started reading A New Earth by Eckhart Tolle, a book she had picked up a couple years back. At the same time she became hooked to listening to the Tao Te Ching, and Jacob Needleman’s dissertation of the same, over and over. She could not get enough!! This felt like she had been a camel in the desert and finally she had found a pool of water!

This did not happen in a vacuum, a lot of things were going on around her in the sect and in her life that caused her to question things very deeply with every ounce of courage and integrity in her being. She began to be more objective in the way she looked at the doctrines she had been taught that she embraced so strongly all her life; she looked more objectively at the people in the sect, --including some family members, and saw the sad contrast between their attitudes and behaviors and the teachings of Jesus which were in harmony with truths and wisdom she was finding in the writings of Lao Tzu, Eckhart Tolle, and Jacob Needleman, for starters… the movement had begun…

This represented a major collision of philosophies; she was confronting the impossible, the unbelievable, but she never contemplated the question: “can I continue pretending to believe what I don’t believe so I don’t ruffle any feathers?”

She knew what this meant: instant and permanent banishment from the family and friends, potential loss of her two daughters, --at least temporarily, judgments, and on and on. But there was nothing to decide, the decision had been made for her, she had no other recourse, no matter the cost, than to follow her truth wheresoever it led her. She would not live a lie. Leaving the once beloved, worshipped, idolized family of God never once had entered her mind before; in fact, in her former way of thinking, she would have rather died than to have left the fellowship; but vision changes things, even if it’s just a little bit of vision, like the first vestiges of the sun as it rises in the horizon.

It is eight years since Viviana’s day dawned. She is still shunned and excluded by the family. Her former husband damaged the relationship between her and her daughters as much as he could, and of all the staggering costs that Viviana has faced, that one was the worst. But however slowly, things are turning around.