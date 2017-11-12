VJ Media Mixology: An Evening of Excellence.

It was a rainy Miami night but the light drizzle that kissed my face was not enough to keep me away from the Media networking event of the season. The VJ Media Mixology is a unique event where Business Brands, Sponsors, Bloggers and all manner of media come together to meet and forge possible business ties. Securing an invite is highly coveted and I was pleased and most grateful to be deemed worthy of the function. The event created and curated by the dynamic Vanessa James; a seasoned Multi-Media expert connecting communities through her voice and passions for Travel, Music, Lifestyle and Culture. Vanessa James has an extensive network of talented colleagues in her network to which she collaborates on new media projects, content creation, digital and social media, brands and more.

Colin Subratie and Marvin Lee Trinidadian Heritage (from left to right: Neki Mohan, Vanessa James, Carla Hill).

I walked into the festive affair held at the Goldman Global Arts Gallery at the Wynwood Walls, to be greeted by the warm, smiling faces of the informative hostesses. After taking a picture on the red carpet I made my way over to the Barefoot wines table and helped myself to a bubbly sweet wine cooler that helped me unwind and made mingling much easier. I then tried the Cointreau cocktail that packed a strong punch.

I was privileged to meet the Spirit of Excellence Honoree Carla Hill, an absolute delight and great conversationalist. As we chatted about Miami Carnival and if we were going to Trinidad Carnival next year, she expressed her love for the festival and its ancestral pull to her being. An ancestral pull I can relate to on many levels. Other Honorees included:

— Janet Jones– CEO and Founder of The Vixen Workout,

— Gil Green– Film Director, Curator and Cinematographer,

— Neki Mohan– Television Anchor at WPLG-FM, Community Advocate,

— Max Pierre– Miami Curator, Designer and Culture Advocate,

— Mr. Delmont– Fashion and Creative Influencer of the year.

Colin Subratie and Marvin Lee Spirit of Excellence Honorees left to right (Gil Green, Janet Jones, Lamont Howard, Vanessa James, Neki Mohan, Carla Hill, Max Pierre).

I met many interesting, knowledgeable and passionate professionals and although their specialties may have been different they were all willing to help and offer advice. Marketing Experts Melissa Dunn and Natasha Sweeting were quite generous with their marketing advice, a generosity in spirit not common and I was thankful to be bestowed with.

The event was a one of a kind and one that is sorely needed in the budding social media forum developing worldwide. It demonstrates the insightful nature of its Curator, Vanessa James, and her connection to the pulse of the community and its needs. Cheers to Vanessa James and this great evening of media and brands, here's to many more such evenings.

For more about Vanessa James click the Links: http://vanessajamesmedia.com/