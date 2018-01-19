WORLD NEWS
01/19/2018 05:49 am ET

Vladimir Putin Strips For Ice-Cold Dip During Religious Ceremony

The Russian president was taking part in Epiphany celebrations.

By Lee Moran

Vladimir Putin braved freezing temperatures for an ice-cold dip as part of the Russian Orthodox Church’s traditional celebration of Epiphany.

Videos and photographs showed the 65-year-old Russian president wearing a sheepskin coat while walking up to a hole that had been cut into the ice of Lake Seliger on Friday.

ALEXEY DRUZHININ via Getty Images

Putin stripped to his bathers and walked down some wooden steps into the water, which a cleric had blessed.

Sputnik Photo Agency / Reuters
Alexei Druzhinin via Getty Images
Sputnik Photo Agency / Reuters

Putin then crossed himself and briefly submerged his entire body under the water to commemorate the baptism of Jesus Christ, as the Russian Orthodox Church does each year on Jan. 19.

Sputnik Photo Agency / Reuters
ALEXEY DRUZHININ via Getty Images

RELATED COVERAGE

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

International News Christianity Vladimir Putin Russian Orthodox Church
Vladimir Putin Strips For Ice-Cold Dip During Religious Ceremony

CONVERSATIONS