Russia flexed its muscles Thursday when it unveiled new “invincible” nuclear weapons. President Vladimir Putin drove home the point by playing a video that appeared to show those missiles, which he said could hit almost anywhere in the world, striking Florida.

“With the new system, there is no limitation,” Putin said during his annual address to Russia’s Federal Assembly. “As you can see from this video, it can attack any target through the North Pole or via the South Pole. No missile defense system will be able to withstand it.”

The video simulation showed multiple nuclear missiles traveling across the globe and through space before showering down on southern Florida, where President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort happens to be. The footage of Florida being hit was recycled from a 2015 video created by the Russians.

In his speech, Putin said the West has been “ignoring us.” But no longer, he warned.