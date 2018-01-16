Vlog: Become a Sports Emotional Master

In my eighth of 12 vlog segments devoted to athletes and coaches, I describe to you how you can become an emotional master in your sport. For me, an emotional master is not someone who doesn’t feel emotions, but rather someone who experiences the wide range of emotions that are an unavoidable part of sports and can respond to the negative emotions in a positive way that helps them achieve their athletic goals. For example, how do you react when you experience frustration, anger, and disappointment? Do you beat yourself up, lash out at others, or just give up? If you react in any of these ways, you’re acting like an emotional victim who loses control of their emotions and becomes overwhelmed by them.