Vlog: Develop Emotional Mastery in Your Young Athletes

In this week's vlog segment, I focus on how sport parents can help their young athletes to gain emotional mastery in their sports lives. As I'm sure you realize, emotions play an essential role in the athletic lives of children both on and off the field. They have an immense impact on how they perform and whether they see their sports participation as positive or negative. Additionally, the ability to develop emotional mastery will also influence them in other aspects of their lives including with family and friends, and at school. At practice and in competition, you want your kids to learn emotional mastery in two ways.

First, negative emotions are a ubiquitous part of sports. Your children are going to feel frustrated in practice when they can’t learn a new technique as quickly as they want. They will get angry when they are losing to someone they believe they should beat. Your young athletes will experience fear if their sport involves physical risks, for example, football, boxing, or ski racing. They will feel disappointment when they fail to achieve their goals. And they may feel despair if they are on a losing streak. When your children struggle in their athletic lives, you want them to be able to recognize and control their negative emotions, so they don’t heard their efforts.

Second, you want your children to be capable of generating positive emotions in practice and competitions that can replace the negative ones and as tools for motivation, persistence and resilience. Emotions such as excitement, pride, and inspiration can help young athletes stay positive and determined during the inevitable ups and downs of sports involvement. Plus, they make your kids’ sports participation more enjoyable.

This vlog segment explores five ways in which parents can help their children to gain mastery over their emotions:

Know your emotional baggage: If you are often frustrated, angry, or afraid, your children probably will be too.

Be a healthy role model: Show through your actions how you want them to deal with their emotions.

Allow your children to feel all emotions: Rather than protecting them from feeling bad through distraction or other means, let them feel bad.

Engage in emotional coaching: When your children are upset, guide them through how to feel, recognize, and alter their emotions.

Be real about emotions: Fully acknowledge, rather than devalue, the full range of emotions they can feel.

To learn more, watch this week's vlog segment on developing emotional mastery in your young athletes.