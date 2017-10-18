Vlog: Find Your Motivation Every Day in Your Sport

In my third of 12 vlog segments devoted to athletes and coaches, I show you the immense impact that motivation has on your athletic success. Motivation is the foundation of everything that you do in your athletic life. Without motivation, you wouldn't go to the gym in the early morning, you wouldn't put in the time practicing your sport, and you would give up quickly if training got too difficult. Motivation is so important because, though you may love being an athlete in your sport, you probably don’t love every moment of being an athlete in your sport. Your ability to push through what I call the “Grind,” namely those times in training when you are struggling physically, technically, or mentally, will determine the effort you put into your sports training, what you get out of it, and how well you perform in competition.
I describe three exercises you can do increase your motivation:
- Identify your greatest competitor: Ask if you’re working hard enough to beat him/her.
- Ask two daily questions: Morning: “What can I do today to become the best athlete I can be?” Evening: “Did I do everything possible today to become the best athlete I can be?”
- Ultimately, motivation must come from within: Identify the deep reasons why you compete.
If you can strengthen your motivation “muscle,” you prepare yourself to stay committed and determined every day in every aspect of your training, no matter how tiring, painful, or boring it might be.
The end result is that, if you can stay motivated, you have a much better chance of achieving your athletic goals.
To learn more, watch this week’s vlog Prime Sport 101 segment on increasing your motivation in your sport.
Want to get your mind in its best shape possible so you can perform your best when it matters most? Take a look at my online courses for athletes in other sports.
CONVERSATIONS