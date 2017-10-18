Vlog: Find Your Motivation Every Day in Your Sport

In my third of 12 vlog segments devoted to athletes and coaches, I show you the immense impact that motivation has on your athletic success. Motivation is the foundation of everything that you do in your athletic life. Without motivation, you wouldn't go to the gym in the early morning, you wouldn't put in the time practicing your sport, and you would give up quickly if training got too difficult. Motivation is so important because, though you may love being an athlete in your sport, you probably don’t love every moment of being an athlete in your sport. Your ability to push through what I call the “Grind,” namely those times in training when you are struggling physically, technically, or mentally, will determine the effort you put into your sports training, what you get out of it, and how well you perform in competition.