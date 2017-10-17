Voices of West Virginia Women Featured on New Podcast

At the State Centennial Celebration in Charleston, West Virginia during the summer of 1963, President John F. Kennedy uttered the famous words “The sun does not always shine in West Virginia, but the people always do.” Recent West Virginia University journalism graduate and West Virginia native, Hilary Kinney, is showcasing the amazing people from the Mountain State. Kinney has recently launched a podcast entitled Holler: Voices of West Virginia Women. The Moundsville native releases interviews with West Virginia women from a variety of different fields every week. An artist, an Emmy-nominated host, a local politician, and a published author are among some of the guests Kinney has interviewed to highlight the impact these women have in their communities.

Like many, Kinney grew up a small town girl with big city dreams- never anticipating staying in the state after graduating. “I always thought I was going to move to New York City,” shared Kinney. “I didn’t think I could find a job in West Virginia that aligned with my interests.” After much community involvement during her time at WVU, her tenure as Miss Rhododendron in the Miss West Virginia Scholarship Organization, and the 2016 election, Kinney felt West Virginia was the place for her.

West Virginia has been a focal point in the recent political campaign, usually generalized as Trump country. Tired of seeing a skewed view of Appalachia in the media, particularly during the 2016 election, Kinney decided to start her podcast to “change the narrative” and allow “the people of the state to tell their stories”. While politics is part of the impetus for the podcast, it is neither solely political, nor partisan. In its most recent episode, Kinney speaks with Delegate Saira Blair, who, in 2014, was the youngest elected official to state or federal office. Kinney admits that Delegate Blair has “a lot of opinions that are completely different than [her] own,” but shared it was exciting to understand “what drives us as humans and shapes our opinions.”

This podcast is a constructive conversation about both women’s experiences growing up in the state, bringing business to West Virginia, and engaging young voters. In such a divisive political climate, it is quite encouraging to see young people engaged in politics and discussing it in a civil manner. Holler is a great listen whether you are commuting to work or working out. You will gain a greater appreciation for the women of West Virginia and their resilience. Furthermore, you will learn about the diversity and beauty West Virginia has to offer.

