Volareo + Musicoin = Alexa on Blockchain Steroids

The battle for smart speakers has begun. Google just declared war on Amazon, and Apple is wants in too. Sales of voice controlled smart speakers have rocketed, 33.2 million speakers were shipped in 2017, and 70% growth is expected for 2018. What’s even more encouraging is that people are continuing to use them beyond the first weeks of novelty, often as smart home hubs. That’s a lot of growth opportunity to be harvested.

What if we kick that up a notch and add blockchain and cryptocurrency to the smart speaker? The people at ROCKI and Musicoin have just announced a collaboration that does exactly that - Volareo, the world’s first blockchain music speaker.

I just published “Say Hello to Volareo: a Streaming Speaker That Pays Musicians When You Clap” https://t.co/saKgHF4Rse — Musicoin Project (@musicoins) January 10, 2018

Volareo is a new disruption to the music industry, the way we listen to music and the way appreciate musicians. What iPod did for iTunes, and Sonos did for music streaming, Volareo will do for the Musicoin music blockchain - deliver new revolutionary music services into your homes.

Play for free, pay fair

With Volareo, you play music that streams to you powered by Musicoin’s blockchain and Musicoin pays musicians fairly. And because Musicoin is paying the musicians, you get to enjoy your music free.

Appreciate your musician with a tip

The Clap to Tip feature they have designed is first of its kind and opens up new possibilities for a paradigm shift - when you clap, the musician gets a tip, and you feel good about having rewarded your musician. This relationship between musicians and music lovers has been numbing down over the decades, especially with the “all you can stream” buffet style streaming we’ve gotten used to. Volareo wants you to recapture that magic between you and your musicians through music. We tip our favorite bartenders, why not our musicians?

Musicoin was not an ICO, it’s a mineable coin

With so many ICOs every day, it’s refreshing for the Musicoin team to skip it. They went heads down to build and deliver a live, running system. It takes guts, vision, and definitely a good amount of execution abilities. In fact, as far as I know, it’s the only live music streaming system with blockchain.

Musicoin and ROCKI have found a totally whole new way to reinvent the music industry. And with the Volareo speaker announcement, it’s coming right into your home. Watch out Spotify, Apple, Google and Amazon, the blockchain and crypto guys are hitting play on their music.