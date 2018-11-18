Kate McKinnon's Laura Ingraham Unveils Vote Fraud That 'Feels True' On 'SNL'

Next up on The Ingraham Angle: Representative Marcia Fudge. #SNL pic.twitter.com/4gVSCo4ssq

Say goodbye to fake news and hello to “feel facts.” They’re things that “feel” like they’re true to Kate McKinnon’s spot-on Laura Ingraham on “Saturday Night Live’s” cold open.

One feel fact? Rampant voter fraud “allowed Democrats to literally steal the election,” McKinnon’s Ingraham insisted.

“Some have claimed that suburban women revolted against the Republican party. But doesn’t it feel more true that all hispanics voted twice?” she asked. “You can’t dismiss that idea simply because it isn’t true and sounds insane.”

Other feel facts included things like: “Latinos can have a baby every three months,” “Santa is Jesus’ dad,” and “blackface is a compliment” (which drew an audible groan from the audience).

Ingraham’s guests included Cecily Strong’s Fox News commentator Jeanine Pirro and Leslie Jones as Ohio Democratic Rep. Marcia Fudge (who wants to challenge California Rep. Nancy Pelosi for House speaker). Alex Moffat appeared as disturbingly robotic Mark Zuckerberg, who had to remind himself to ... blink and ... laugh.

Pirro noted the little-known fake voting strategy of “stacking” when kids stand on one another’s shoulder to vote as an adult.