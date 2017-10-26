Vote Now For Your Favorite Design Blogs!

We're thrilled to reveal the semifinalists for the first-ever Domino Design Blog Awards.

Domino editors have always looked to the thousands of design bloggers out there for inspiration, and every year, we’ve highlighted our favorites in a “best of” roundup. But, as hard as we try, it’s impossible for us to scour the entire internet—so inevitably, there are going to be some great DIYers and chic small space mavens that fly under our radar.

So this year, for our first ever Design Blog Awards, we asked you to tell us about the must-follow design blogs—and boy, did you ever. We received more than 150 nominations from around the world; the wealth of diverse, passionate, and creative individuals out there creating fun, beautiful designs is truly astounding.