If You've Ever Had Trouble Registering To Vote Or Casting A Ballot, We Want To Hear From You

As the 2018 midterm elections approach, we’re interested in hearing about the impact of the laws that determine who gets to vote.

The United States is in the middle of a roiling political and legal debate over the security of our elections and who gets to vote in them. The U.S. Supreme Court is considering a case out of Ohio dealing with how aggressively states can remove people from the voting rolls. In Florida, activists are pushing for a state constitutional amendment to automatically restore voting rights to people who have completed sentences for a felony. In Kansas, a federal judge is considering the legality of a state law that requires people to prove their citizenship when they register to vote.

We want to hear about your experience with these kinds of laws. Have you ever gone to vote thinking you were registered only to be told that you weren’t? Have you ever been removed from the voter rolls? Have you ever tried to register to vote but been told you weren’t eligible or didn’t have the right documents? Have you ever had difficulty voting because of a language barrier or disability? Do you have to go really far to get to your polling place, or have you been unable to make it to the polls before they closed? Tell us about it.

As elections get underway this year, please continue to tell us about your experience getting registered to vote and going to the ballot box.