Voters Report Issues Casting Ballots Across The Country

Election day is here ― and so are the polling place headaches.

From long wait times to voters finding their polling sites closed, people across the country have reported issues while trying to cast their ballots on Tuesday.

Here are some of the issues and how you can report a polling place problem if you experience one.

Broken machines:

Broken machines have been reported at a number of polling sites across the country, leading to reports of long lines as voters switched to paper ballots.

Such issues were reported outside Atlanta, Georgia, in Gwinnett County, where people were seen waiting for several hours to vote.

MAJOR ISSUES reported at the Annistown Elementary polling location in Gwinnett County. Voters tell me the machines are down and they can only cast paper or provisional ballots.

Many have been waiting since 6am.@wsbtv #Election2018 #ElectionOn2 pic.twitter.com/Ckg8wMHd7T — Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) November 6, 2018

DEVELOPING:

Poll workers tell me the machines at the Annistown Elementary location in Gwinnett County are now WORKING.

The machines were down for hours, earlier this morning.@wsbtv #Election2018 #ElectionOn2 pic.twitter.com/XIxrGnNCCF — Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) November 6, 2018

In New York City, voters also complained of broken machines and scanners at multiple polling sites in Queens and Brooklyn. Some voters said they were instructed to submit paper ballots.

A woman just came out of my voting place (PS 22) irate — none of the scanners are working, reportedly. Is this happening to anyone else? — Jazmine Hughes (@jazzedloon) November 6, 2018

Awful job in Brooklyn AD 42 @BOENYC. All but 2 machines are broken. Over 100 waiting on line already. Not what we’d expect in NYC. Hopefully I get to vote later, couldn’t wait another hour. — Carl Hamad-Lipscombe (@carlken) November 6, 2018

Voted at my polling place. Of all the days for the scanner to malfunction. This means a manual count. First time in 8 years this happened. Hope it is not a widespread issue! — jocelyn bernal (@josiebnyc) November 6, 2018

It’s total chaos at ps 22. They claim we can cast emergency ballots & they’ll get scanned “later”. pic.twitter.com/03qKXksvIT — Kris Visich (@kvisich) November 6, 2018

Tech issues were also reported in Arizona, where people reported waits of over an hour.

Voters turned away from 2031 N Arizona Ave were sent to Chandler City Hall. But even voters designated for City Hall are waiting in lines due to technical and printing difficulties. Brian Murray, 43 has waited over an hour. @azcpolitics #ELECTIONDAYAZ pic.twitter.com/WNVQjvHrJR — Madeline Johnson (@madelineroseej) November 6, 2018

Locations changed:

Some voters looking to cast their ballots early Tuesday morning instead found their designated polling sites unexpectedly closed or relocated.

If your polling place is St Nikolas Serbian Church, please head to the Sunny Slope Senior center. The Desert Cove Voting place is down and it is unknown when it will come back up. Please go vote. — AZ D28 Democrats (@D28Dems) November 6, 2018

Polling centers locked:

In New York City, one Twitter user shared a video of firefighters working to open a locked polling station in Brooklyn. That location ended up opening late because of “a key programming error,” according to the city’s Board of Elections.

Breukelen Community Center did open late. Issue was with NYCHA. We had no access to site due to a key programming error. Sorry for the inconvenience. — NYCBoardOfElections (@BOENYC) November 6, 2018

In another bizarre event, voters outside Phoenix reported to a polling center in Chandler that had been unexpectedly foreclosed on overnight. The building’s owner locked the doors with the voting equipment inside, AZ Central reported.

A photo posted online showed a letter of notice attached to the front door.

This truly is a new one. The landlord locked the doors on Golf Academy of America In Phoenix (which is actually in Chandler) last night AFTER poll workers had set up the polling place. Ballots are still inside. #electiondayaz @azcpolitics https://t.co/L1Qcdcsb4r — Jessica Boehm (@jboehm_NEWS) November 6, 2018

After sending some voters to Chandler City Hall, which also reported voting issues with its printers, the foreclosed location reopened.

UPDATE: The backup plan for the foreclosed polling place seems to be having issues, too. Voters were redirected to Chandler City Hall, where voter Brian Murray was told the printers aren't working.



Murray said people are already leaving without voting. #electiondayaz https://t.co/z2JJLplC5N — Alden Woods (@ac_woods) November 6, 2018

Update: The Golf Academy of America Polling Location at 2031 N. Arizona Ave is up and running. — Adrian Fontes (@RecorderFontes) November 6, 2018

Voting machines missing:

In Detroit, voters were turned away from a designated polling station because it was missing voting machines, WXYZ reported.

That polling place, Martin Luther King Jr. High School, reportedly recovered the lost machines in a locked closet and was working to reopen the site.

Humidity:

As if polling centers being foreclosed on wasn’t weird enough, one location in North Carolina reported issues casting ballots because of the humidity.

The damp weather reportedly made it difficult for ballots to be fed through machines in Wake County precincts, CNN reported.

The state board assured that all of the ballots will be counted.

Journalists harassed:

In Pennsylvania, a reporter for Vice News said she was yelled at as “fake news” and saw one person outside a polling station spit on a local news vehicle.

We've been at a Pennsylvania polling place for 30 min and have already been yelled at as "fake news" once. And someone spit on the local @ABC6 news station's car. Happy election day, America! pic.twitter.com/Jbun2wGQ6b — Emma Fidel (@emmafidel) November 6, 2018

Voters who experience trouble casting ballots can call 866-OUR-VOTE or text “Our Vote” to 97779 for help. Don’t know your polling center? Find it online here.