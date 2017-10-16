I wake this morning thirty years to the day
that the tumor vanished from my skull.
I am still here. How is it possible, that the
ounce of Spirit that wouldn’t go out should
guide me to today? Like a spiritual cricket, I
only know one song—that everything is holy. I
sing this at the close of every day. I try to live it
at the break of every dawn. I’ve seen ordinary
wonders, day after day, and ordinary heroes,
one after another, trying to make sense of
this Mystery we swim in, only to care for
each other along the way. That’s the only
sense there is. Almost dying whispered this
into my bones. And I have wanted to embrace
everything and everyone ever since. Perhaps
this urge to care and hold is what makes
everything grow. Perhaps this urge, brought
on by being broken open, makes the birds
sing. Perhaps this inevitable prying of our will
makes the human spirit reach for what it knows
to be true, finding the beginnings of light
in everything and everyone. For thirty years,
I’ve served this urge to bring everything together.
For more poetry for the soul, click here.
For more by Mark Nepo, click here.
CONVERSATIONS