Vydia CEO Roy LaManna Named 'Tech Innovator of the Year' by the Asbury Park Press

Holmdel, NJ, October 25, 2017

Roy LaManna, CEO and Co-founder of NJ tech startup, Vydia, has been named the 2017 ‘Technology Innovator of the Year’ by the Asbury Park Press. The Innovator of the Year event, held at The Asbury Hotel, recognizes and honors New Jersey’s most promising entrepreneurs that are developing new products or services to modernize the Jersey Shore for the digital age.

Sponsored by OceanFirst Bank, the Innovator of Year judging panel first assembled in February to assess companies from six categories: Healthcare; Retail and Wholesale; Technology; Real Estate and Home Improvement; Engineering and Manufacturing; and Leisure and Hospitality.

When analyzing contenders, judges specifically identified entrepreneurs that are solving problems, both new and old, and making the Jersey Shore a better place to live.

“This is an exciting time for technology companies in New Jersey,” states Roy LaManna, Vydia’s Co-founder and CEO. “It is a great honor to be named 'Technology Innovator of the Year' and I share this award with the entire Vydia team, whose efforts have taken this company from a one-man operation to a rapidly expanding video tech application providing robust tools to content creators around the globe.”

In addition to this award, Vydia was recently named to the Inc. 500 list of Fastest Growing Companies in America, ranking #8 in the Media Industry and #9 in New Jersey. NJBIZ has also revealed Vydia as a finalist for their 'Business of the Year' award with plans to announce the winner at the award ceremony in December.

