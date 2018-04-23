Police Arrest Waffle House Shooting Suspect, Ending Manhunt

Travis Reinking, the 29-year-old suspected of killing four people Sunday in a shooting at a Waffle House in Nashville, Tennessee, is in police custody.

Reinking was arrested Monday about a mile and a half from the Waffle House, the Metro Nashville Police Department announced in a tweet, ending a manhunt that began shortly after the shooting early Sunday.

BREAKING: Murder suspect Travis Reinking is in custody. Arrested moments ago. pic.twitter.com/WwuDCXDCGQ — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 23, 2018

Reinking, who is from Morton, Illinois, is suspected of opening fire in the restaurant with an AR-15. He faces multiple counts of criminal homicide.

Police say Reinking arrived at the restaurant at 3:19 a.m. on Sunday with the rifle and at least two magazines of ammunition, wearing only a green jacket. James Shaw Jr., a 29-year-old diner, has been hailed as a hero for tackling and disarming the shooter.

“I was just trying to get myself out. I saw the opportunity and pretty much took it,” Shaw, who suffered a minor gunshot wound to his arm, told The Tennessean.

The gunman took the jacket off after the shooting, and fled the scene on foot in the nude.

Police have identified the four people killed as Taurean Sanderlin, 29; Joe Perez, 20; Akilah DaSilva, 23; and DeEbony Groves, 21. Two others, Shanita Waggoner, 21, and Sharita Henderson, 24, were wounded in the incident.

BREAKING: Travis Reinking apprehended moments ago in a wooded area near Old Hickory Blvd & Hobson Pk. pic.twitter.com/00ukga37s6 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 23, 2018

Nashville police Chief Steve Anderson said authorities suspect Reinking has mental health issues. Reinking was arrested last June after he allegedly tried to cross a security barrier near the White House in order to meet President Donald Trump, authorities say. Following that incident, officials forced Reinking to surrender his firearms and turned the weapons over to his father. Reinking’s father gave the guns back to him, officials said.

In 2016, Illinois police officers were called to a CVS parking lot where Reinking was threatening to kill himself, per police reports obtained by ABC 7 Chicago and WKRN.

During the encounter, deputies said, Reinking claimed the singer Taylor Swift had been stalking and harassing him. He said he believed Swift had hacked his phone and Netflix account, and that she’d asked him to meet at a Dairy Queen, according to ABC 7.

Reinking moved to the Nashville area in fall 2017, according to CNN. A motive for the shooting is not yet known.