The Tennessee Waffle House where a gunman armed with an AR-15 killed four people has reopened, with all restaurant sales going to the victims’ families.

On Wednesday, the company announced its Antioch Waffle House location in southeast Nashville would reopen, with 100 percent of sales going to the families for the next month.

During the early Sunday shooting, Waffle House customer James Shaw Jr. took quick action to disarm the gunman and prevented the loss of more life. The gunman was captured by police on Monday.

Jason Davis via Getty Images Nashville Waffle House shooting survivor James Shaw Jr. (left) embraces Waffle House President and CEO Walt Ehmer at a press conference discussing the shooting on April 22.

Just days after the shooting, Shaw started a GoFundMe campaign for the families of the victims that has since raised more than $100,000. Hailed as a hero, Shaw is the intended recipient of another GoFundMe campaign. It’s raised more than $100,000.