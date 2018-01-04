Walk a Mile in a White Woman’s Shoes

Tucker Carlson is taking his role as the new Bill O’Reilly on Fox News seriously. This guy who was born in San Francisco then went to an elite private school in Rhode Island has decided to be the voice of rural white America. His Fox News show serves a daily dish of claims of reverse racism, blaming Obama or Hillary, disparaging immigrants and typical nonsense stories found on Breitbart.

Tucker Carlson’s recent topics include:

Truth on Illegal Immigrant Crime Was Hidden Due to Political Correctness;

'Racist' Trees? CA City to Remove Trees Between Golf Course and Historically Black Neighborhood;

'Is That True or Not?': Tucker Presses Fmr Obama Official on Hezbollah-Drug Trafficking Report; and

Tucker Debates Professor Who Claims 'Bias In Law Enforcement' Toward White Suspects.

With every segment, Carlson gives his typical blank stare into the camera signaling he might not actually believe all of this nonsense but the paycheck from Fox News is worth it. So I’m not surprised this guy will say anything to make a buck, after all he was the editor of the hot garbage that was the Daily Caller. But his latest guest had my blood pressure boiling, my eyes rolling so hard they popped out of my head and rolled down the hallway, and my voice hoarse from screaming at the computer alarming people in the coffee shop.

With a banner headline reading Major Websites Attack White People, the two whitest people in the United States discussed racial relations. Tucker’s guest, Chadwick Moore, claimed that black people are looking for racism in everything and that’s why we find it. It’s not that racism actually exists; it’s that we seek it out so we can be victims of it. It’s the blame the victim mentality on steroids and mayonnaise. Chadwick told the story of a discussion he had with a young, upper middle class black woman who claimed she had been discriminated against and he asked “what if you lived for one day as a white woman and people were just as rude to you?” Chadwick’s claim was so ridiculous Tucker actually paused before he went back to his clueless blank stare.

Let’s overlook the irony that two white guys named Tucker and Chadwick are claiming black people are obsessed with victimhood while they run a banner claiming white people are victims. And pretend that Chadwick knows one black woman that would actually have a discussion with him. I will go with his premise that I, a black woman, walk a mile in a white woman’s shoes. For starters:

I will not get followed around the department store while I’m shopping because as a white woman I’m not considered a theft risk;

I will not get a security guard called when I try to cash a check at a bank I’ve been a member of for over 10 years because as a white woman I’m not suspected of writing bad checks;

I will still get paid less than white men as a white woman but I would make more than black women and black men even if I don’t have as much experience or education;

When I’m passionate about an issue, I will not get called angry or told to calm down because as a white woman enthusiasm is applauded not considered intimidating; and

I will not get questioned if my hair is real and no one will ask if they can touch it (I know this isn’t necessarily discrimination but it angers me nonetheless).

I’m sure white women have to deal with misogyny and sexism like all women but so far I’m enjoying walking in a white woman’s shoes even Ivanka’s stolen designs.