'Walking Dead' Fan Notices Hilariously Obvious Pattern

In “Harry Potter,” there’s a prophecy that states, “neither can live while the other survives,” referring to the protagonist and antagonist of the J.K. Rowling series. Well, “Walking Dead” producers are apparently fans of the Boy Who Lived, because it seems that they’ve been secretly employing this augury, too.

In the latest episode of the series, “Dead or Alive Or,” Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) and Dr. Harlan Carson (R. Keith Harris) are on the run, attempting to evade the antagonizing Saviors after an escape from the Sanctuary earlier in the season. Father Gabriel has convinced himself his purpose in life is to get the good doctor to the Hilltop colony to attend to a pregnant Maggie (Lauren Cohan), who has been carrying Glenn’s (Steven Yeun) baby for what seems like my whole life.

Bad move, Gabriel.

As per usual on “Walking Dead,” tragedy strikes when the Saviors catch up to the escapees. Dr. Carson attempts once again to get away, but alas, a Savior kills him. Father Gabriel is devastated, but we probably could’ve told him this was going to happen.

You see, “Walking Dead” has secretly been employing the “Harry Potter” rule, “neither can live while the other survives,” this whole time. Only it’s been doing so in terms of doctors: When one doctor lives, another is a goner.

It’s true. Just check out the evidence. Redditor MasterOfNoMercy made the call after the episode “Honor,” in which newcomer Siddiq (Avi Nash) says he used to be a resident and has medical experience:

The instant Siddiq mentioned that he was a doctor, the first thing I thought was Dr. Carson is not long for this world, similar to how Denise was doomed when Dr. Carson was introduced to the show.

Two episodes later, Dr. Carson is dead.

Like MasterOfNoMercy said, the show already pulled a similar move with Denise Cloyd’s death in Season 6. Denise had been the doctor at Alexandria. But after Dr. Carson was introduced in Season 6, “Knots Untie,” Denise was dead a few episodes later.

Dr. Carson’s brother Emmett (Tim Parati), who was the Saviors’ doctor, also briefly made an appearance in a few episodes of Season 7 before being killed off. He was basically just a plot device that enabled the Saviors to take Harlan as their new doctor/prisoner instead.

Now that you know the pattern, watch for anyone who becomes relevant with medical experience, and don’t get too attached. Doctor’s orders.

Later in the episode, another prediction came true.

In the final moments of “Dead or Alive Or,” Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) is shown covering his baseball bat, named Lucille, in zombie blood and telling his troops they’re going to use tainted weapons against Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and his group. Any knick from those weapons could leave victims infected with the zombie virus

This is a scene pulled straight out of the comics, and a predicament we were long expecting.

It all makes me a bit nervous for Rick. Remember, the show gave us that cryptic future scene in the midseason premiere, which featured Rick injured under a tree. If that injury came from an infected Savior weapon, he could be in trouble.