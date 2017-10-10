'Walking Dead' Producer Responds To Possible Eye-Opening Error

With such a dedicated, detail-obsessed fanbase, “The Walking Dead” has a magnifying glass put over even the most minor production gaffes.

This one, however, is an eye-opener.

In the show’s Season 7 episode, “Something They Need,” which aired in March, Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and his group have invaded the Oceanside community when walkers attack. Fortunately, they are able to hold them off. But fans noticed something funny about Carl (Chandler Riggs).

He might have been aiming a gun with his missing eye.

Eye caramba!

Carl loses his right eye in Season 6, so to be aiming with a big hole in his head is, to say the least, impressive. But was he?

Carl must be a terrible shot with that eye. pic.twitter.com/DYm0rv58v3 — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) March 27, 2017

“The Walking Dead” producer David Alpert is here to try to (eye)patch things up.

We spoke to Alpert at New York Comic-Con on Friday and asked whether he heard about fans claiming that Carl was aiming with the wrong eye. Alpert said he’d heard about it, but he thinks the internet has it wrong.

“I don’t think he is,” said Alpert, “but it’s pretty funny.”

He continued, “I definitely heard that, and I’m sort of like, ‘Yeah, it doesn’t make any sense.’ But it’s kind of funny.”

According to Alpert, it’s just the fans getting riled up about nothing. But are they mistaken?

If so, they’re wrong here ...

I'm sure losing an eye is tough, but sighting with your socket under a patch ain't gonna do any good, Carl. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/D12g93od78 — Dane Rauschenberg (@SeeDaneRun) March 27, 2017

And here ...

This episode has me confused. Why is Carl aiming/holding the gun to his patched eye 😂 #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/mDCw4FhhfO — Ali (@TvvitterGod1) March 27, 2017

And here ...

And especially here ...

Carl was 100 percent holding his gun scope to his patched eye 🤔🤔 #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/f3ucQuA7SY — Daniel Sanchez (@flghtofficial) March 27, 2017

Eye don’t know ...