Walking Through a Lot of No’s

This goes without saying- rejection is never an easy feeling. If you are looking for a job, or you are trying to get a promotion, or you are trying to get a book published, or trying to get a business started or trying to find romance, being turned down is never a wonderful experience.

Almost forty years ago, I graduated from theological seminary. Like many of my contemporaries, I coveted that call to a church to begin an ordained ministry. Many of my fellow seminarians were doing the same thing.

Some of my colleagues were luckier than others. They may have interviewed at one or two churches, and then they were immediately hired. Some friends of mine were literally called back to churches in their home community; one or two even got calls to the churches where they grew up as members, which is a rarity.

For me, however, and for others that I know, there were lots of rejection letters. The language in the letters was most telling: “we feel that your skills are not a match for the needs of our congregation right now; “we are looking for a leader with high intellectual acumen, “‘or a local man surfaced” which made me visualize a whale breaching. I guess they thought that all their applicant pool wore dunce caps! I went on the website for this church; and it is filled with beautiful pictures of the building, beautiful people, all majority culture and smiling. They all looked bright and cheerful.

During my initial search process, I must have received over thirty letters, all on nice stationery with different colors for the letterhead for that congregation. I even thought, jokingly, what would it look like if you mounted these letters on the wall like wallpaper?

When I did receive my first call to a church, it was the result of a phone call, not a letter. I was visiting friends in Princeton, N.J. and as I was heading west back out to Portland, Or, I got a call from two rural churches in East Central Missouri. The voice on the phone sounded friendly and non-judgmental. I remember that I could change my flight itinerary to go through St. Louis, Mo on my way home. I stayed in Morrison and Pershing, Mo for a few days, did my candidacy there and the rest was “quote “history.

My all-time favorite job interview was several years ago, in Jackson, MS. when the Dean of a school of Social Work and several professors took me out to dinner, and we discussed clinical Social Work and Psychotherapy. The atmosphere was very relaxed and productive. Yes, as they say, again, “the rest is history “and I taught at that school for over a year while I mobilized on active duty in the U.S. Army.

Going through life there are occasions when you experience a lot of success, and then there are times when you experience a lot of challenges. One person described it as “walking through a lot of No’s.” I can certainly relate to this; and can attest that it takes a lot of energy, commitment and grit to get through the No’ s and finally arrive at a Yes!

One of my graduate students, who is foreign born, recently observed:

“This is a great country, but not a fair country. Life is not one fair place.”

My student’s observation rings true. Indeed, life is not fair; but perhaps our mission as people, can be to help other people negotiate a landscape that is often uneven and in a way work to help circumstances become more fair for all.

That’s the calling; that’s the earmark of a just and caring society.

May we have the courage to help and support other people to walk through their No’s and to arrive at the destination of Yes!