As far as Twitter feuds go, this one was most excellent.

Walter Shaub, the former director of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, tried to draw a real-life parallel between the Trump administration and the film “Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure.” It didn’t go as expected.

Shaub, who served under President Barack Obama and for six months under President Donald Trump, was replying to a tweet from investor/Kremlin critic Bill Browder about former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus:

Pretty shocking. Former Trump chief of staff Reince Priebus tells NBC he “never heard of Majinsky Act” as he goes all in on ‘adoption’ narrative on the Veselnitskaya/Trump Jr meeting. Go to minute 5:23 in video https://t.co/GIp6yrS2Wk — Bill Browder (@Billbrowder) February 4, 2018

Shaub told Browder that the conversation brought another Bill to mind:

When Priebus pronounced Magnitsky as "majinsky" it solidified once and for all my long-held impression that Priebus is like that other famous Bill, the one from "Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure." And remember, folks, Priebus was the smart one in our clown car of a White House https://t.co/dwkloFJvRd — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) February 4, 2018

Shaub’s tweet drew a response from Alex Winter, the actor and filmmaker best known for his excellent portrayal of “that other famous Bill” in the 1989 film and its 1991 sequel:

Shaub quickly apologized for being bogus, heinous and most non-triumphant:

Omigosh! I am, at the same time, both laughing to the point of tears and feeling horrible. I have never felt more sorry in all of my Twitter adventures. I loved you in that movie. Sorry sorry sorry sorry sorry sorry sorry sorry sorry. Soooooooo sorry. A thousand times sorry. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) February 6, 2018

It's all fun and games until you hurt Bill of Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure. Shaub is going to give himself a stern talking to. https://t.co/ldVn63FKSq — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) February 6, 2018

Winter, for his part, reassured Shaub that all was still excellent between them.

Hah, no offense taken of course. https://t.co/F3HswKQdNT — Alex Winter (@alxwinter) February 6, 2018

Shaub seemed relieved:

Excellent, your most excellent Excellency, sir! — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) February 6, 2018