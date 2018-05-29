ENTERTAINMENT
Wanda Sykes Says She's Left 'Roseanne.' Others React To Barr's Racist Remarks.

Sykes was a consulting producer on the "Roseanne" reboot.
By Jenna Amatulli
Roseanne Barr and Wanda Sykes.
Comedian and writer Wanda Sykes has quit her job as a consulting producer on the show “Roseanne” after star Roseanne Barr went on a racist Twitter rant on Tuesday morning and then apologized.

Barr initially tweeted: “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj.” The tweet was aimed at Valerie Jarrett, a top former aide to then-President Barack Obama, and has since been deleted.

Not long afterward, Barr posted an apology: “I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me - my joke was in bad taste.”

But the apology didn’t negate the first tweet and Twitter users had a lot of criticism to throw at both Barr and ABC. Many demanded that the network release a statement and/or take “Roseanne” off the air:

ABC has not yet responded to HuffPost’s request for comment.

