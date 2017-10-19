Want More Confidence and Ease? These 2 Behaviors Could Help!

Client: That would be really uncomfortable. Can you relate? You want connection but you also avoid connection in favor of comfort? One of the hallmarks of anxiety is avoidance. In fact ANXIETY rules YOU through this rule: avoid discomfort at all costs. But it’s easy to forget the cost of this avoidance. What is the impact, the toll, the price you pay* for avoiding the very things that might lead you to the life you wish you had? In order to gain temporary relief, do you avoid that which might give you long-term relief? Short-term gain, long-term pain? If yes, consider this… Part of the reason that you might be avoiding what you know would help is that you think you're not “good at“ whatever it is. But, how do we get good at things? We model off of people who are good, we get a skilled guide/mentor/coach of some kind, and we practice, again and again. It is when you begin to lean into taking the actions that you fear that you gain practice. And practicing something over and over leads to greater skill. The greater the skill, the greater the mastery. The greater the mastery, the greater the confidence. Want confidence? Practice with a mentor. Want long-term ease? Tolerate the discomfort a little bit at a time until it’s not so hard. Now, here’s the final hack: will you use this article for information or transformation? Is this shelf-help or true self-help? If you really want to help yourself you’ll put this information into practice, so that it results in transformation!