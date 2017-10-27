Want to Avoid Toxic Work Environments? Here's How to Size Up a Prospective Employer

Answer by Charlotte Lang, Consulting Engineer for renewable energy projects, on Quora:

During the interview, try and find out why the position is vacant, and how long did the last person hold the job.

Ask how many people have held the position in the last five years. If more than two, you might be walking into a bad situation. High turnover in any job is never good unless those people promoted out of the job.

Ask about the duties you would be required to do—if they seem excessive for the experience required and level of pay, take note of that. If anything, it's probably worse than they are letting on.

Ask about the typical work hours. Do they expect a lot of overtime? Are you expected to be at the company's beck and call during off hours, answering phone calls and emails on your own time? If you can never take time off, you might be walking into a miserable work situation.

If you get a chance to walk around the work area (like during a tour of the department or by walking to the next person to interview you), observe the workers. Do they seem stressed? Are they friendly, or do they keep to themselves? When you talk with them, do they seem content? Is the atmosphere a relaxed one, or tense and formal? In my experience, this can tell you a lot—relaxed employees who work for good managers are friendly and joke with their colleagues even in the interview, and people are more outgoing in mingling with their coworkers. Pissed off or stressed out workers keep to themselves and there is very little interaction among the workers.

If you know people who work there or used to, ask them what they think.

I’m not sure how useful online reviews are. Even the best companies have people who are unhappy with working for them. But if the reviews are specific in what the problems are and aren't centered on specific people, they could help to give you an idea of company expectations and the culture.