Want to Open a Bar? Where to Begin?

Let’s say you’re an accountant, and you're unhappy with that career track. Desk job got you down? Is your boss an unreasonable jerk? What were you thinking when you decided to become an accountant, of all things?

You've saved up a significant chunk of cash working in a boring industry, so maybe it's time to finally step out and do something exciting and fun -- like open your own bar.

Opening a bar sounds like an easy proposition at first blush. Buy a few kegs of beer and some booze, get an ice machine and some glasses, then turn on the jukebox and invite people inside to drink. The beer you bought at a nickel a pint will sell for seven bucks each, and a bottle of vodka for fifteen dollars will sell for nine bucks a shot. With insanely attractive margins like that, who can lose? Hyphenated terms such as slam-dunk and no-brainer come to mind. And plus, free drinks for life, right?

First of all, you’ll need a liquor license and the best liquor lawyer in town to go with it. Also make sure your location of choice is nowhere near a church or a school. With those things in place, still plan on continual conflicts with your landlord and lease agreement.

You're going to need a good commercial dishwasher for all those dirty glasses. And when your ice machine gets into the habit of breaking down at the most inopportune times, you’ll be the one who makes the store run for 20 bags of ice and a couple coolers (and the one who googles how to service and repair commercial ice machines). You'll need a couple big screen TVs for showing games, and under some conditions you'll need to pay licensing fees and royalties for showing sports and playing music.

You can't run the business while standing behind the bar pouring drinks, so you'll need to hire at least a couple trained and experienced bartenders to work different nights, and probably a couple more people to wait on customers and bus tables. You’ll also need to fire and rehire them when you catch them getting drunk on the job.

Since you're an accountant, according to this hypothetical scenario, the good news is that you can handle the books yourself, and you can probably also manage all the negotiating and ordering tasks with vendors. But don’t fool yourself: you’ll want to hire a really, really good manager with lots of experience, and pay that person accordingly. Without that rockstar manager on staff, you won’t last in the bar business.

Marketing your bar and getting people in the door will require some creativity, some money and lots of effort. This task is both interesting and fraught with peril. Any bar can get customers on Friday and Saturday nights, but the trick is to get steady customers the other five nights of the week. What will make your bar stand out in the crowd and attract attention? You'll need to make a name for yourself: your reputation, distinction, products and quality of service must soar above the competition.

To differentiate themselves, lots of bars adopt a theme. This can be as simple as calling yourself an Irish pub, stocking a few stouts, hanging some Irish-themed artwork and hosting darts competitions once a week. Tiki bars are another common theme, often featuring bamboo trim and a menu featuring a colorful Mai Tai the size of a toilet bowl with four straws for sharing. Whatever your theme, you'll want to promote at least one signature drink. This can be a drink of your own invention or a popular cocktail that you take pride in serving.

shutterstock.com Moscow Mule in a copper mug.

Be careful when you invent your concoctions, though. Intoxicating brews can also be toxic. Take the Moscow mule, for instance. “The Moscow mule is one of the hottest drinks right now,” according to Paul Michaels, founder of National Bartenders, a bartending school. “The ingredients are simple, consisting of vodka, spicy ginger beer and lime, but its uniqueness really comes with the signature serving vessel: a copper mug.” Unfortunately, acidic beverages such as the Moscow mule dissolve copper, which is toxic in certain concentrations. In 2017, the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division warned that pure copper vessels should not be used for serving acidic beverages, but that copper mugs lined with another food-safe material, such as stainless steel or nickel, do not present a health risk and are allowed. Lesson: don’t poison your customers.

Keep in mind the liabilities for excessive drunkenness and the problems it causes such as theft, fights, injuries and DUIs. You'll need to train your staff in dealing with these issues, and perhaps you'll need to hire a bouncer to enforce the rules.

With all the help from staff, you'll still be working overtime to keep your venture afloat. You'll also find yourself scrubbing toilets and cleaning up biological mishaps and graffiti from time to time. You’re not paid to party endlessly at work -- you’re paid to clean up after the endless parties. There are some benefits to operating a dive bar, but easy cleanup is not one of them.

Besides the grueling work hours you spend physically inside the bar, you'll always be on call. If you value your sleep, get over it.