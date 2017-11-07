Want to Save Several Thousand Dollars on Your Mortgage? Here Are 3 Quick and Clever Ways to do It

There is an almost unwritten rule that taking out a mortgage involves emptying your bank account. As well as paying five figures on a down payment, there is the small matter of committing yourself to a significant mortgage repayment for 15+ years. Also, don’t forget the price of the home inspection and closing costs!

However, there is a better way. It involves a few quick and easy strategies to trim the amount of interest you have to pay. When you pay off your mortgage prematurely, the savings are phenomenal. Before embarking on these strategies, bear in mind any prepayment penalties associated with your loan.

1. Make Extra Payments

There are multitudes of ways to set aside the extra cash you need for this step. Reduce outgoings by making the occasional sacrifice over the course of a year. On a $220,000 30-year fixed rate mortgage with 4 percent interest, making one extra payment a year reduces the term to 26 years and saves approximately $24,000 in interest. If you bump this up to one extra payment every three months, you cut your term to 19 years and save around $65,000 in interest.

Another tactic is to add a small amount to your monthly repayments. On a $200,000 30-year fixed-rate mortgage at 4 percent, you pay over $143,000 in interest. By adding just $100 a month to the repayment, you reduce the term to 25 years and save $27,000 in interest.

One note: make sure you outline that the payments are ‘extra.' Otherwise, your lender will absorb the cash into next month’s payment, and you lose the benefit. Finally, don’t commit to a more stringent bi-weekly schedule. If you miss a payment, the penalty will hurt you financially.

2. Refinance

If you purchased your home several years ago when interest rates were much higher, it makes enormous financial sense to refinance when rates are lower. Refinancing from a 30-year loan to a 15-year one saves you a small fortune in interest.

Let’s say you were looking for a home in San Antonio and took out a 30-year fixed rate mortgage at 5.3 percent in June 2007, when rates were rather high. Fast forward to August 2017, and you want to refinance into a 15-year loan at 3.9 percent; you have $250,000 left to pay on your old loan. Even with a 1 percent loan origination fee and $2,500 in other fees, the savings are immense.

Under your old loan, you would have over $172,000 worth of interest to pay off with a monthly repayment of $1,612. With the new 15-year loan, your repayments only increase by $235 a month, and you’ll save over $92,000 in interest. Even if you refinanced into the new rate with the same term remaining, you save over $50,000 in interest, and your monthly repayment is almost $200 lower.

3. Create an Amortization Schedule

The term ‘amortization’ simply means the process of repaying your debt via regular repayments until it is fully paid. An amortization schedule outlines your monthly payments and ensures you stay on track. After taking out a mortgage, ask your lender for the schedule to see how the payment is divided into principal and interest. You also see how much is left on the loan with each payment.

Instead of waiting a few years to refinance, you can save yourself the fees that go with it by deciding on your ideal repayment timeline; then you can tailor your schedule to suit it. Rather than making the odd payment here and there, you can really target your repayments and cut a lot of interest off in the bargain. It doesn’t work immediately, but over the course of the term, the savings are significant. Furthermore, you’ll shave years off the repayment period.

Things to Consider

Everyone yearns for debt freedom, but it isn’t always achievable. Your financial goals, income, and current situation all dictate whether or not you can follow the above steps. For example, if you have other debt with a higher interest rate (a lot of credit card debt for instance), you need to pay that off first. Then you have to ensure that your retirement funds are safe. Also, do you:

Have a level of income stable enough to make the higher payments required in refinancing?

Have an emergency fund?

Have an excellent credit score?

Plan to live in the home for at least 15 years?