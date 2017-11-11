Want To Upgrade Your Human Operating System?

It really isn't as hard as anyone would imagine. An upgrade is a choice, a decision that roots itself in what is firm and decisive in that one moment. How many times do you choose the option to "Upgrade Later" when your iPhone iOS offers you the choice to upgrade now - but you either do not have the time, fearful that whatever you were working on or doing on the phone when the message appeared may get lost, or, perhaps it is just not the right time? So you choose- Maybe later.

Truth is, Life is just like that. Do we expand ourselves out of choice, or are we encouraged to do so by circumstance? Ram Dass spoke at a lecture at NYU many years ago, speaking to the nature of the human being. He said that man changes his Life’s trajectory in one of three ways:

The first way is when we are counseled by someone, perhaps an authority that says, "You know, if you did it like this your life would be much better and you would be so much happier." Nah.

The second way is when someone who was in exact same situation as you shares from the perspective of their direct experience and says, " Hey, I been there, I've done that. Didn't work out so well. But, hey, listen to me. This is what I did and it worked out so well. You should do it as I did." No way.

Then the third way, Ram Dass says, is the most common and what most of us do...and that is we need to--------is....”Pee On The Electric Fence." YES!

Seems that is where the greatest learning occurs with fallout -usually at our own expense- with our world collapsing, either in health, with finances, in relationships - particularly the one with have with ourself. Some may call it sabotage- the greatest teacher of all ,if left by default.

Imagine though, if we created a life with an upgrade by design. Ram Dass was a leader in personal development, in being-ness and continues to educate us with his unique message. Those of us who have pursued these studies with him in particular, or those like him, can easily relate to his western interpretation and articulation of Eastern philosophy. He has found a template of how to live joyously 100% of the time whether in the present moment, in a state of brilliance and/or even with the most mundane of Life. Today's boom of mainstreamed mindfulness practices were borne from Ram Dass' pioneering philosophical leadership as well as that of Jon Kabat-Zinn, and others.

As a young evolving college student- a being of hippie-mind persuasion- in the early 70s-I loved the spiritual realm of consciousness and thus dedicated my whole life to seeking. It taught me that there is always more. More and more to expand into and more of us to become. We are never done and besides as dynamic beings we are fluid, can shift, add to our Life, take away and change. Forty years later, Ram’s work is still part of the timeless present. Being here now is still being here now no matter the language, or the leader of that solid timeless thought.

So, It is with great pleasure I offer the gift of the present for you to wholly and fully inhabit as a player on this stage of your Life. You get to choose how you wish to engage-with consciousness, as a deliberate creation and with a guidance system you can refer to over and over again. The landscape is vast with so many options, but once you choose an entry point, you enter a portal and expand. How long you stay there, again, is your choice. Nowhere to go, nowhere to get, no particular way to be-- except to be the authentic, evolving you--moment by moment. This Life you are here to live, in the years you are here are here for you to put Life into those years.

It is Evolution. It is Expansion. It is Emergence into the latest version of your human operating system by your own design: h.OS. Expansion into the landscape of your creation is the emergence to a full upgrade time and again.

UPGRADE NOW...or MAYBE LATER. You Choose.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Amy Victoria Elias, MS has been a spiritual student for over 40 years and uses those teachings to inform her students whether in classroom or boardroom or even on the mat. She has studied and embodied the teachings of Thich Nhat Hanh at his Silent Retreats; Surya Ram Das; Ram Dass; Yogiraj Alan Finger; Bernie Siegel, MD- Death and Life Medicine; Harvard Scholar, Dr. Douglas Brooks and many others. Her side hustle is touching the lives of middle and high schoolers as she steps in. Public speaking and relationships are her thing. Love is the answer.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~