War? Some questions

Do you think we’re going to war soon?

If you do, with whom? North Korea? Iran?

What would be the result?

No country goes to war without the expectation of winning.

What would “winning” look like in either case?

“Winning” in North Korea is easier to define. It would mean totally eliminating their capacity to manufacture and deliver nuclear weapons. It would also mean toppling the Kim regime.

“Winning” in Iran is more difficult to parse. Trump’s ostensible concern is their nuclear capacity, so taking that out would constitute winning. But Trump also has expressed concern over Iran’s destabilizing influence in the Middle East, if not around the world; so “winning” would mean eliminating that, which in turn means eliminating, not only the government, but the Revolutionary Guard. This is easier said than done.

But war isn’t a one-way street. These scenarios don’t take into consideration anything North Korea or Iran could do to us. North Korea apparently has the capability of delivering a nuclear-tipped ICBM to America, probably on the West Coast (which incidentally is where I live). North Korea also has 20,000 artillery tubes aimed at Seoul, where 22 million people, including tens of thousands of Americans, live.

As for Iran, they don’t have nukes, but they are a wealthy country with a lot of oil, and a powerful military that could go underground and wage guerilla war for years—and lest we forget, Iran’s ally is Russia. Therefore, war with Iran could be enormously problematic, and even if we “won,” as we “won” in Iraq, America would face an ongoing insurrection that would keep us pinned down on the group for a very long time. Donald J. Trump would have a lot more phone calls to make to Gold Star parents.

Why would Trump take the enormous risk of going to war with either North Korea or Iran? Because make no mistake, neither of them is going to start a war with us. Trump will be looking for, and might possibly create, a fake provocation, like the Gulf of Tonkin. If he is hell-bend on war, he would prefer for the enemy to start it, so he can call it a defensive war. But obviously, whether war is offensive or defensive, it would be catastrophic, so once again we have to ask why Trump would create a catastrophic war, when diplomacy is clearly a better approach. And no one can honestly say that diplomacy can’t work, for either North Korea or Iran.

Beyond his histrionic tendencies, which are apparent, there’s another reason why Trump is doing this: RussiaGate. If there’s one thing we know that Trump is terrified of, it’s the ticking time bomb of Robert Mueller’s investigation. He himself denies this, every chance he gets, but from all the reports, we know how worried he is. Since he knows he did something wrong, he’s fears that the investigators will find out, with disastrous consequences for him and his family. So terrified is Trump that, from a playwright’s motivational point of view, we can interpret everything Trump says and does as a reaction to the impending threat. He wishes to divert this threat, in two ways: first, from his own consciousness, because it weighs him down, clouds his thinking, probably keeps him up at night, and prevents him from enjoying his job as fully as he expected to and wants. Secondly, he needs to divert American public attention away from the threat. That’s impossible, of course, but what he can do is inoculate his base, so that when a terrible, indictable report comes from Mueller, that base will reject it.