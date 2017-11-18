Warming prediction improves, still short of Paris goals

The odds of achieving the 1.5-degree goal of the Paris agreement have improved, per a recent report.

In a press conference earlier during COP 23 in Bonn, Climate Action Tracker reveals an improvement in global warming forecasts as countries start to shift away from fossil fuels to renewable energy. The group reports a projected 3.4 degree-Celsius temperature increase based from current government policies, which is 0.2 degree less than the outlook last year.

This is close to the 3.2-degree projected increase based on the current pledges in the countries’ Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) to the treaty. Pending interventions can result in an even lower temperature increase.

“If we look at policies that countries are planning but not yet in place, we see another 0.3-degree C of warming reduction coming,” said Bill Hare of Climate Analytics.

This development is attributed to policies in China and India, two of the three biggest greenhouse gas emitters. China, in particular, has seen a fast growth in its renewable energy sector with its carbon emissions projected to peak within the next five years. Meanwhile, India plans to not add any new coal-fired power plants after 2022.

“This signals very clearly that China and India are moving into a leadership position globally as others have either stayed the same or even gone backwards,” Hare added.

Although the two countries have either reduced or slowed their GHG emission rates, currently implemented policies are projected to lead to more than 10 percent increase in GHG emissions from 2020 to 2030. This is because China and India’s GHG emissions are still expected to increase between 7 to 51 percent during this period.

Despite these improved projections, global efforts still fall behind the targets of the Paris agreement to limit temperature increase “well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels” and pursue holding the increase to “1.5°C above pre-industrial levels”.

Current policy directions of several countries also threaten to derail global momentum for reducing carbon emissions, according to the report. For instance, the impending withdrawal of the United States, the second largest carbon emitter, from the Paris agreement could lead to as much as a 0.3-degree temperature increase. The Australian government has also refused to adopt stronger targets for clean energy in favor of a weaker energy plan inconsistent with the global accord.

An assessment was also conducted on the current policies and NDC-based pledges of 32 nations in terms of achieving the Paris agreement targets. It revealed that most countries have not committed to reduction targets needed to achieve the goals under the agreement.

Seventeen governments have implemented policies that will even fall short of their insufficient targets. Countries such as South Korea and the United States are assessed to have at least highly insufficient emission goals with even weaker measures.

In Southeast Asia, the Philippines has policies deemed compatible with a 2-degree target, but too inconsistent to stay on pace to achieve its goal of 70 percent emissions reduction by 2030. Per the assessment, Indonesia and Singapore needs to raise its ambitions under their NDCs and implement strong policies to achieve emissions reduction goals.

Only three countries were deemed to have sufficient implemented policies to meet their goals under the Paris agreement. One of these nations, India, is projected to overachieve its NDC target of lowering its emissions intensity of GDP by between 33-35 percent by 2030.

The results of this assessment shows how urgent it is to operationalize the Paris agreement and attain a global emissions peaking by 2020 as part of the agenda of current negotiations.

“We still have a lot of things to do. We can change the course of the negotiations that can amplify climate action, thereby having higher ambitions,” said Rodne Galicha, Branch Manager of the Climate Reality Project Philippines.

Galicha also pushed for a stronger emphasis of phasing out hydrofluorocarbons not only in the ongoing negotiations, but also in NDCs to help attain the 1.5-degree limit. This chemical, which has a higher global warming potential than carbon dioxide, is banned per the Kigali Amendment adopted in October 2016.