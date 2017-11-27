A massive tube television on rollers, the “Ghostbusters” theme song playing in the background, a beer stein collection, striped polo shirts, gerbil cages, kitchen wallpaper, and a kid getting a new Nintendo — this video may be too ’80s for some viewers.

A Reddit user named Steve, aka the child who yells “Nintendo!” in the first seconds of the video, posted this video to the site on Monday with the subject line, “I present to you my greatest shame. When my parents surprised me with a new Nintendo.”

Nonsense, Steve. This is glorious.

While his younger brother, Kyle, seems unenthused (“I don’t wanna play with it,” he’s heard saying multiple times), Steve is over the moon about his new Nintendo. He barely gets through yelling “Nintendo!” before he’s moved to tears and walks over to hug his dad, while his mom records.

“Don’t come and hug me,” his dad says, laughing. “Go play with it!”

For anyone who grew up in the 1980s, the whole video incredibly heartwarming. As one Reddit user comments, “This is so wholesome I want to jump in front of a f**king bus.”