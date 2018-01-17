Warning: Malicious Website Being Shared On Twitter

It looks as though many people have fallen for this scam. This link will NOT allow you to see who views your profile. It will gain access to your Twitter account and spam out the malicious link constantly on your timeline every minute or so. If you have clicked this link and it has hijacked your profile: #1 Go into your settings and click on the Apps tab. From there you can revoke access to the malicious app. #2 Just to be safe, you should change your password. #3 Delete any tweets on your timeline linking to the malicious site, to prevent others from falling for this scam. Please share this information to your friends and followers.