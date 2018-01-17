Was President Trump Serious about Saving DACA?

On Tuesday, January 9, 2018, before a gathering of Republican and Democrat lawmakers, President Trump said, "We'll do DACA" and it will be "A Bill of Love". Now, amidst a whirlwind of controversy that erupted after claims the President referred to Haiti and several African nations as 'shithole countries,' many have begun to question the President's sincerity on the topic.

In fact, even before the current brouhaha bubbled to the surface, politicos on both sides of the aisle didn't know what to make of Mr. Trump's softened stance towards DREAMers.

After all, throughout his 'Make America Great Again' campaign, then-candidate Trump promised his voters that if elected, he'd enact one of the most aggressive 'America First' immigration policies the country has ever seen.

At the heart of his plan was a physical wall between the US-Mexico border, which he said would keep migrants from illegally crossing into the United States. But his campaign rhetoric didn't stop there, as he promised to mass-deport any foreign nationals who did not enter the country legally. He even pledged to end DACA upon his election.

Of course, to his credit - Mr. Trump began backpedaling on DREAMers after his inauguration - a little over a year ago. But since he'd never defined what was meant by 'Dreamers should rest easy,' many didn't put much stock into statements he'd shared with the Associated Press in April of 2017.

But he has gone on to clarify that since President Obama didn't have the legal authority to enact DACA, whether the bill was good or bad, the current administration must let it expire and seek out a congressional solution to the matter.

Not surprisingly, many of Trump's core supporters began voicing their frustration with the President's newfound flexibility on the immigration issue. However, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was quick to point out that Mr. Trump would only consider signing deals that contained border wall funding going on to state, "The wall is part of border security, that is one component of it. We firmly, again, believe that border security has to be part of this negotiation and part of this deal."

All of which begs the question -- was the President ever serious about protecting DREAMers or was it all just an elaborate ploy to deflect media attention from any one of his glaring shortcomings?

Moving on to the bipartisan discussions, themselves, what's the big deal? Besides what the President did or didn’t say about Haiti and Africa, why hasn't a deal been inked? A wall in exchange for permanent legal status for the DREAMers is obviously a win-win for everyone, i.e., the Democrats get to bask in the glory knowing that it was their political maneuvering sheltered 11 million innocent individuals from deportation, while the Republicans get to claim victory on long-promised border security.

Then again, just as some have speculated that the President was never serious about saving DACA, the same could also be thought of the Democrats. Come on; they had to have known the Republicans would make border security a non-negotiable. So, is it possible that Senator Durbin intentionally misconstrued the President's words to prevent any chances of a deal?

One possible theory floated as to why the Dems might want to scuttle a deal is that they’d rather address this type of legislation when they occupy the White House.