Was this why Tillerson called Trump a 'moron'?

When Rex Tillerson called Donald Trump a ‘moron’ it could have been in reference to any number of occasions when the president had undermined his secretary of state.

Reports suggested it could have been after the commander-in-chief decided he wanted to build America’s nuclear stockpiles back up to 1960 levels, or when he said he was planning to fire the head of US forces in Afghanistan.

But the remark could just easily have been sparked by one of several occasions when the foot-in-mouth leader of the free world ruined Tillerson’s new pet project, solving the Saudi-Qatar row.

Sometimes it’s the president himself who puts a spanner in the works, such as when he stood in the Rose Garden at the White House and said Qatar had ‘historically been a funder of terrorism at a very high level’.

At the time Tillerson was desperately trying to cool the Middle East down calling the bust-up between the Gulf states no more than a ‘growing list of irritants in the region’ which would not impair ‘the unified fight against terrorism’,

It later emerged that the man behind the presidential putdown of Qatar was actually Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, a close friend of the United Arab Emirates Ambassador to Washington, Yousef Al Otaiba. The UAE is one the countries blockading Qatar.

But the latest Trump associate to mess things up for Tillerson is Steve Bannon, the president’s former strategist who left the White House in August.

Even though he’s gone away, the right-wing boss of Breitbart News still has the presidential ear. According to the New York Times, Trump and Bannon still talk and more than the president likes to admit.

Last Sunday during his whistlestop tour of the Middle East Tillerson called out the Saudis for refusing to enter talks to resolve its dispute with Qatar.

America’s top diplomat squarely blamed Riyadh for prolonging the dispute saying the desert kingdom was ‘not ready’ to talk.

His frustration was evident as he explained that he can’t impose a deal on warring neighbours if one of them is not prepared to engage.

He even praised Qatar for being ready for a while to sit down and talk with its Gulf enemies.

Imagine how Tillerson must have felt when, just 24 hours later, Bannon was on his feet addressing a Washington think tank praising the Saudi-led coalition and tearing into Qatar.

‘I thought the UAE and the Egyptians and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia had a well thought-through plan,’ he said.

‘Qatar finally had to be called to account for their continual funding of the Muslim Brotherhood, their continual funding of Hamas’.

This is where it gets interesting.

Shortly after he left the White House , a company which Bannon is closely associated with was paid £250,000 by the UAE to launch a social media campaign against Qatar.

The firm, SCL Social Limited, has the same parent company as Cambridge Analytica, which Bannon worked for as vice president and had multi-million pound stake in when he entered the White House.

Cambridge Analytica was also the company which Trump used to reach voters on social media during the election campaign.

Getting the picture?

Tillerson and Qatar have actually signed a ‘memorandum of understanding’ on combating terrorism which the Secretary of State described as ‘very strong’.

But this did not stop Bannon going so far as to say the Qatar situation is as big as the threat posed by nuclear war with North Korea.

‘I think the single most important thing that’s happening in the world is the situation in Qatar,’ he said “What’s happening in Qatar is every bit as important as what’s happening in North Korea’.

So the strategy is to make Qatar not only the problem, but the biggest problem in the world!

Really?! How does this square with what Mohammed Bin Salman, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, who this week told Reuters that Qatar was a ‘very, very, very small issue’.

Which is it to be – as big as nuclear war or so small an issue it needs three ’verys’?

The upshot, of course, is how much, much, much more difficult this makes things for Rex Tillerson as he tours the Middle East trying to broker a deal.

If the Saudis know that Bannon and the White House are on their side – especially since the Gulf dispute has driven Qatar closer to Iran – then why on earth should they bother listening to Tillerson?

To have the White House and State Department so at odds over the biggest Middle East crisis in years does not reflect well on American foreign policy.