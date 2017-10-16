Washington Players Celebrate On The Field With Simulated 'Stop And Frisk'

This NFL celebration was captivating.

After Washington cornerback Kendall Fuller intercepted a pass to seal a 26-24 victory over the visiting San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, the player and his teammates simulated an arrest.

Fuller put his hands up as safety D.J. Swearinger imitated patting him down and leading him away in handcuffs.

Redskins defenders celebrate win by simulating a stop and frisk: https://t.co/XHCbhGTtUQ pic.twitter.com/VoxOgEmTDC — Deadspin (@Deadspin) October 15, 2017

Given the controversy over NFL players’ national anthem demonstrations to highlight police brutality and racial injustice, the choreographed stunt appeared mighty provocative at first.

But Swearinger told The Washington Post that the antics were merely a “signature” move of the “Flight Marshals,” which he nicknamed Washington’s secondary earlier in the year.

“He locked the game up at the end, so I had to lock him up,” Swearinger said of Fuller in the so-called “stop and frisk.” “I just told him big players make big-time plays in big-time situations. And he did that.”