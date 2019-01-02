Washington Bans Assault Rifle Sales To Anyone Under 21

A new law in Washington state banning the sale of assault rifles to anyone under the age of 21 went into effect on Tuesday, part of a sweeping new gun control initiative voted into law in November.

Voters in the state overwhelmingly chose to rein in access to firearms as part of Initiative-1639, which included provisions for tougher background checks, mandatory safe storage of guns and an increase in age for assault rifles. The measure also mandates gun safety training and a 10-day waiting period. It passed with 59 percent support.

Only the age portion of the law took effect on Jan. 1, according to The Associated Press. The other provisions will become law in July.

The state joins several others that have moved to limit access to semiautomatic weaponry following a spate of mass shootings in recent years, many of which have involved such firearms. Hawaii, Illinois, Vermont and New York ban the sale of all guns to anyone under 21, and many states require gun owners to be at least 18 to buy an assault rifle.

The proposal, however, has already drawn condemnation from gun rights advocates. Gun sellers in Washington have joined forces with the National Rifle Association and the Second Amendment Foundation to sue the state in an attempt to overturn the law.