Washington's Drug Addiction

Look no further than our capital for the nation’s most dangerous drug addiction: Our entire lawmaking system’s dependence on drug companies.

Congress passing a law by unanimous consent, signed by President Barack Obama, gutting the DEA’s ability to combat the drug industry’s dumping of opioids into the hands of corrupt doctors and pharmacies? Huh?

This is way bigger than one complicit Trump nominee for drug czar getting canned. The Washington Post/CBS revelation that provoked that nominal personnel change indicts the real Washington swamp — a city so full of bipartisan bribery that even profiteers who caused a deadly drug epidemic get the green light with no objections raised.

All of a sudden lawmakers say they didn’t know what they voted for when the a law was passed to allow this? I’m guessing many knew exactly what the industry’s campaign gifts were meant to accomplish.

Unanimously passed, signed by a Democratic president — if no one knew what they were doing, at best it was pitifully incompetent. Sadly, it appears to be more than that.